All “A” Classic: Scoring leaders will face each other in 9th Region boys semifinal game on Friday















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The top two scorers in Northern Kentucky boys high school basketball will face each other in the semifinals of the 9th Region All “A” Classic on Friday at Beechwood High School.

Senior guards Jacob Mayer of Holy Cross and Jaxson Rice of Ludlow are averaging 34.0 and 31.1 points per game, respectively. Both of their teams posted double-digit victories Wednesday to advance to the final four in the region tournament bracket.

The matchups on Friday will be St. Henry vs. Newport at 6 p.m. and Holy Cross vs. Ludlow at 8 p.m. The winners will play for the region championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Rice scored 27 points in Ludlow’s 73-54 win over Dayton on Wednesday. His team shot 59 percent (19 of 32) during a 41-29 run in the second half to secure the victory that pushed their record to 11-5.

The Panthers had a 49-31 rebounding advantage that included 33 on the defensive glass. The team leader was Elijah Perrin with 17 to go along with nine points. The other Ludlow player who came close to posting a double-double was Ethan Powell with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Dayton shot 30 percent (9 of 30) in the second half and 28 percent (17 of 61) for the game. Mason Johnson made five 3-point shots and scored 20 points for the Greendevils (4-10).

In the other game on Wednesday, Holy Cross rolled to an 88-47 win over Heritage. Mayer was on the court for just 14 minutes and scored 23 points, making 10 of 15 field goals attempts with three treys.

The list of double-figure scorers also included Heritage sophomore Landon Warner (17) and Holy Cross players Luke Arlinghaus (15), Javier Ward (14) and Carson Reinersman (10).

Holy Cross (9-5) shot 68 percent (38 of 56) from the field compared to 40 percent (17 of 42) for Heritage (8-5). The Indians won the battle on the boards, 34-11, with William McElheney pulling down nine.

All “A” Classic basketball region tournaments

10TH REGION GIRLS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Bracken County vs. Brossart, 6 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Paris vs. Brossart, 8 p.m.

9TH REGION BOYS AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

St. Henry vs. Newport, 6 p.m.

Ludlow vs. Holy Cross, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.