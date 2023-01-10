All “A” Classic: NewCath, Dayton win first two boys 9th Region games with solid shooting performances















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Newport Central Catholic and Dayton won the first two games of the 9th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament on Monday with solid shooting performances in the Beechwood High School gym.

NewCath outscored Bellevue, 38-19, in the second half and came away with a 72-40 win. The Thoroughbreds shot 53 percent (27 of 51) from the field and had two players — Ian Mann and Jase Iles — put the ball in the basket on every shot.

Mann scored a game-high 21 points by going 6-for-6 from the field with five 3-pointers and 4-for-4 at the line. Iles hit all five of his field goal attempts for 10 points to go along with a team-high four assists.

NewCath’s other double-figure scorer was Coby Kramer with 17 points. Bellevue’s team leader was Noah Frommeyer with 14 points. The Tigers shot 25 percent (13 of 51) from the field.

Dayton got past Villa Madonna, 64-56, in the second game on Monday. The Greendevils shot 51 percent (24 of 47) from the field compared to 34 percent (19 of 56) for the Vikings.

Villa Madonna won two previous games against Dayton this season, but the Vikings couldn’t pull off the trifecta even though junior Henry Thole scored 25 points. He was 8 of 16 from the field, including five 3-point goals.

Dayton’s double-figure scorers were juniors Eric Solano (19) and Eric Puchta (13) and senior Ty Barnes (13). The Greendevils took control of the game by outscoring Villa Madonna, 37-27, in the second and third quarters.

The quarterfinal round of the 9th Region boys tournament will be played Tuesday and Wednesday at Beechwood. The matchups in 10th Region semifinal games on Tuesday at Paris High School are Brossart vs. St. Patrick girls at 6 p.m. and Brossart vs. Calvary Christian boys at 8 p.m.

All “A” Classic basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION BOYS AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

St. Henry vs. Newport Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Beechwood, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Ludlow vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Heritage, 8 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Calvary Christian, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Paris vs. Brossart-Calvary Christian winner, 8 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Brossart vs. St. Patrick, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship: Bracken County vs. Brossart-St. Patrick winner , 6 p.m.