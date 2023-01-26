All “A” Classic: Late scoring run carries Brossart girls to first-round victory in state tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart came on strong in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter and defeated Jackson County, 51-42, in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic girls basketball tournament on Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.

A pair of 3-point goals by senior guard Olivia Lloyd sparked a game-ending 17-7 run by the Mustangs, who had lost first-round games in their last three appearances in the small school state tournament.

Brossart (17-5) will take an eight-game winning streak into its quarterfinal matchup with Bardstown Bethlehem (15-6) at 1 p.m. Friday.

The Mustangs got off to a shaky start and trailed 24-17 at halftime against the taller Jackson County team that scored 20 points in the paint during the first two quarters.

At the break, the Generals were shooting 52 percent (11 of 21) from the field compared to Brossart’s 23 percent (6 of 26).

After Jackson County’s 6-foot-2 center Abby Gilbert made the first basket in the third quarter to give her team a nine-point lead, Brossart went on a 10-1 run and tied the score, 27-27, on a jumper by senior forward Molly Kramer.

Gilbert scored her team’s next eight points to put the Generals ahead, 35-34, early in the fourth quarter. That’s when Lloyd’s back-to-back 3-pointers launched the big finish for the Mustangs.

After her second trey, Brossart made nine of 13 free throws to build a 49-40 lead and both teams made a field goal in the closing seconds to make the final score 51-42.

Gilbert finished with a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Jackson County shot 38 percent (18 of 47) from the field, but she was 9 of 17.

Brossart’s top scorers were Lloyd with 15 points and Jill Planeaux with 10. Kramer had eight points, 15 rebounds and five assists. The Mustangs shot 39 percent (16 of 41) from the field, but they outscored the Generals 21-3 from behind the 3-point line and 12-5 at the foul line.

The boys All “A” Classic begins Thursday with eight first-round games. The matchups include Holy Cross (13-5) vs. Danville (14-7) at 5 p.m. and Brossart (12-7) vs. Hazard (17-2) at 6:30 p.m. in back-to-back lower bracket games.

Holy Cross lost in the quarterfinals of last year’s boys state tournament. Brossart is making its first appearance since being eliminated in the opening round in both 2019 and 2020.

BROSSART 8 9 15 19 — 51

JACKSON COUNTY 7 17 9 9 — 42

BROSSART (17-5): Rowe 2 3 9, Meyers 3 2 9, Kramer 3 2 8, Planeaux 4 2 10, Lloyd 4 3 15. Totals: 16 12 51.

JACKSON COUNTY (15-6): Gilbert 9 4 22, Ward 3 1 7, Shannon 2 0 4, Curry 2 0 4, Marcum 2 0 5. Totals: 18 5 42.

Three-point goals: B — Lloyd 4, Rowe 2, Meyers. JC — Marcum.

All “A” Classic state tournaments at Eastern Kentucky University

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday – Upper bracket

Evangel Christian vs. Murray, 8:30 a.m.

Martin County vs. Harlan, 10 a.m.

Lexington Christian vs. Washington County, 11:30 a.m.

Owen County vs. Louisville Collegiate, 1 p.m.

Thursday – Lower bracket

HOLY CROSS vs. Danville, 5 p.m.

BROSSART vs. Hazard, 6:30 p.m.

Raceland vs. University Heights, 8 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Cumberland County, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 8 and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Upper bracket semifinal, noon

Lower bracket semifinal, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship game, 2 p.m.

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday – Upper bracket quarterfinals

HOLY CROSS (18-5) vs. Owen County (14-6), 8:30 a.m.

Danville (19-1) vs. Pikeville (17-4), 10 a.m.

Friday – Lower bracket quarterfinals

Whitefield Academy (16-4) vs. Hancock County (13-8)

BROSSART (17-5) vs. Bardstown Bethlehem (15-6), 1 p.m.

Saturday

Upper bracket semifinal, 8:30 a.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 10 a.m.

Sunday

Championship game, noon