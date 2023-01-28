All “A” Classic: Holy Cross wins state quarterfinal game behind Meyer’s second-half scoring spree















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Holy Cross senior guard Jacob Meyer had 10 points at halftime of his team’s game against Hazard in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys state basketball tournament on Friday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.

That was a lackluster start for a player who is leading the state in scoring with a 33.8 average, but Meyer got his mojo back in the second half and led the Indians to a 60-45 victory.

In the final two quarters, Meyer scored 24 of his team’s 33 points to help turn a tight game into a runaway victory against an opponent that had won 15 in a row. During his second-half splurge, Meyer was 5-of-10 from the field with two 3-point goals and 12-of-13 at the foul line to finish with 34 points.

It was the eighth consecutive win for Holy Cross (15-5). The Indians will try to extend that streak in a semifinal game against Owensboro Catholic (19-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The first semifinal game will be Evangel Christian (18-3) vs. Owen County (16-5) at noon.

Holy Cross had a 27-18 halftime lead in Friday’s game against Hazard. The Indians shot 50 percent (10 of 20) from the field in the first two quarters compared to 29.6 percent (8 of 27) for the Bulldogs.

Hazard scored the first seven points in the second half to pull within 27-25, but the Bulldogs were never able to get on top. The score was 29-25 when Meyer started his scoring spree. The Indians also buckled down on defense to hold Hazard to its lowest point total of the season.

“I think our energy and intensity went down a little bit at the start of the second half,” Holy Cross coach Casey Sorrell said in a post-game interview. “I give our older guys, our seniors, credit for really sticking together and pulling out a win through some adversity.”

Meyer scored 12 points in the final four minutes of the third quarter and 12 more in the fourth quarter before coach Sorrell pulled his starters with 1:10 remaining and the Indians holding a 17-point lead.

Holy Cross senior guard Javier Ward had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists when he went to the bench. He was joined by 7-foot senior center Sam Gibson, who finished with two points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Indians ended up shooting 48.7 percent (19 of 39) from the field. They outscored the Bulldogs 17-7 at the free throw line and 15-6 from behind the 3-point arc. Hazard shot 33.3 percent (18 of 54) with senior guard Max Johnson getting a team-high 13 points.

In the semifinals, Holy Cross will play an Owensboro Catholic team that won the first four overtime game in tournament history on Friday when the Aces defeated University Heights, 61-60.

HOLY CROSS 15 12 16 17 — 60

HAZARD 11 7 17 10 — 45

HOLY CROSS (15-5): Dreas 2 1 6, Ward 5 0 10, Smith 2 2 6, Meyer 9 14 34, Gibson 1 0 2. Totals: 19 17 60.

HAZARD (18-3): Eversole 4 2 11, Smith 4 3 11, Hazell 1 0 2, Caudill 3 2 8, Johnson 6 0 13. Totals: 18 7 45.

Three-point goals: HC — Meyer 2, Ward 2, Dreas. H — Eversole, Johnson.

All “A” Classic state tournaments at Eastern Kentucky University

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday

HOLY CROSS (19-5) vs. Pikeville (18-4), 8:30 a.m.

Whitefield Academy (17-4) vs. Bardstown Bethlehem (16-6), 10 a.m.

Sunday

Championship game, noon

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday

Evangel Christian (18-3) vs. Owen County (16-5), noon

HOLY CROSS (15-5) vs. Owensboro Catholic (19-2), 1:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship game, 2 p.m.