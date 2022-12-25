Vehicles moving through backed-up portion of I-75 north of Gallatin Co.; stay off roads if you can















Interstate 71 North, which was blocked in Gallatin County by multiple stalled trucks and other vehicles, has been reopened to one lane of traffic. Detours were removed after emergency responders succeeded in moving the last of a long queue of stranded vehicles.



Early Saturday morning, Troopers directed passenger vehicles in the backup area to turn and head south on I-71 North to Exit 62 (US 127). Salt trucks were able to treat and plow through a single lane between the backup area allowing passenger vehicles to continue north.

Multiple incidents have occurred on the same stretch of I-71 North since Thursday morning, causing cycles of traffic to open and close in this area north of US 127.

Wellness checks were performed overnight by the National Guard and first responders to check on vehicles in the traffic queue.



Crews plowed and treated this stretch of I-71 in both directions throughout the night and morning. Due to the sub-zero temperatures, treatments become less effective. Treatment is expected to be more beneficial during daylight hours and slightly warmer temperatures.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

On Saturday, to further protect Kentuckians, Gov. Beshear announced a temporary speed limit reduction of 45 mph on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 in Boone County at mile marker 77.

District 6 will be putting up some message boards to notify drivers of the reduction. Portions of I-71 have been treacherous during the winter storm and the weather will continue to make travel hazardous throughout the day.

Motorists are still advised to avoid travel, if possible, as weather and road conditions are expected to improve Sunday.

If you must travel, have a full gas tank and an emergency kit, including water, food, first aid, blankets, cell phone chargers and enough supplies for all passengers.