UK trustees approve construction of new cancer center and advanced ambulatory complex

The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees has approved construction of the new UK HealthCare cancer and advanced ambulatory complex, which will be located on South Limestone across from the hospital.

The Board also approved an expansion of the original design for the facility to make room for other health care services and for patient growth. The revised price tag for the project is $500 million, which is still well within the total legislative authorization of $550 million for this facility from the Kentucky General Assembly.

“We are making it so no Kentuckian should have to leave the state to access quality, patient-centered care,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “This expansion further solidifies and expands upon our efforts to advance Kentucky by improving access to our world-class experts and providers.”

The UK Board of Trustees gave the go-ahead for the planning and design of the facility in May 2021. Seven months later, they approved spending $6.9 million to acquire residential parcels across from UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital on South Limestone for the construction of the facility.

The new 260,000 square foot complex may include multiple buildings but will primarily allow needed expansion of patient care services and increased ease of access for the UK Markey Cancer Center.

Other services housed in the new facility may include but are not limited to outpatient operating rooms, minor procedures, endoscopy, diagnostics and imaging services, pharmacy, retail, outpatient clinics, meeting spaces, and necessary support spaces.

“In the past decade, we have seen an incredible increase in the number of patients, mostly Kentuckians, who need the level of expertise that our physicians and health care staff provide,” said Dr. Mark Evers, Director of the Markey Cancer Center. “We want this building to last for the next 50 years. In a state that still holds the highest overall incidence and death rates for cancer, it’s important for us to be able to have the capacity to grow and treat more patients, with the ultimate goal of significantly reducing the burden of cancer in the Commonwealth.”

There is no timetable on construction at this point.