UK to Music Bowl vs. Iowa, UofL to Wasabi Fenway against Cinci, WKU to New Orleans vs. So. Alabama

Dec 5th, 2022 · 0 Comment

By Keith Taylor
Kentucky Today

Kentucky, Louisville, and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday.

Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.

Kentucky fans have a tough choice on New Year’s Eve since the Music City Bowl and the Louisville-Kentucky basketball game are both scheduled to start at noon.

Overall Kentucky is 2-3 in the Music City Bowl and dropped a 24-23 decision to Northwestern in 2017.
 
Louisville (7-5) will play Cincinnati (9-3) in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Boston at 11 a.m. (ESPN). The Cardinals are 1-1 in bowl games with current coach Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals and Bearcats haven’t played since 2013.

The Hilltoppers (8-5) will face South Alabama (10-2) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Caesars Superdome. Western defeated Appalachian State 59-38 in the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl last year in Florida.


