UK to Music Bowl vs. Iowa, UofL to Wasabi Fenway against Cinci, WKU to New Orleans vs. So. Alabama















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky, Louisville, and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday.

Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.

Kentucky fans have a tough choice on New Year’s Eve since the Music City Bowl and the Louisville-Kentucky basketball game are both scheduled to start at noon.

Overall Kentucky is 2-3 in the Music City Bowl and dropped a 24-23 decision to Northwestern in 2017.



Louisville (7-5) will play Cincinnati (9-3) in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Boston at 11 a.m. (ESPN). The Cardinals are 1-1 in bowl games with current coach Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals and Bearcats haven’t played since 2013.

The Hilltoppers (8-5) will face South Alabama (10-2) in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Caesars Superdome. Western defeated Appalachian State 59-38 in the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl last year in Florida.