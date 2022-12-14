Tips for keeping your pets safe during the winter months from PetSmart; guard from extreme weather















Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM, of PetSmart offers tips on how to keep your pets safe from snow, salt and extreme temperatures of weather.

For a safe and anxiety-free winter season for your furry family friends, consider these ideas:

Protect your pets from the elements



• Add extra layers. If your pet is shivering, that’s a sign they need extra layers. To help keep in body heat and protect their paws from the extreme cold, consider using a sweater and booties.

• Limit outdoor activities. Letting your dog go outside to use the bathroom or for a quick walk is okay, but don’t leave them outdoors for a long period of time, especially during extreme cold or a storm.

• Keep their skin protected. Many pets get dry skin during the winter. When they need a bath, use a pet-friendly moisturizing shampoo. If their skin seems extra dry, supplements can be added to their food to help the skin and coat. Always make sure you dry your pet after they’ve been outside as wet fur is a fast and sure way to dehydrate their skin.



Take caution while traveling

• Ensure you have any care items your pet may require such as food, medications, puppy pads, waste bags, litter box supplies, and calming spray.

• Use a pet restraint while in the car.

• Don’t let your pet hang out the window of a car, and never leave your pet in the vehicle unattended.

• Schedule a visit with your local veterinarian ahead of any long trips to be sure your pet is safe to travel.

• If you’re going to fly with your pet, make sure you understand all the rules and regulations of the airline you are using.

• Get your pet’s energy out starting the day before your travels so they are more relaxed during the trip. Make sure you give your pet a chance to relieve itself right before you leave.



Prepare for winter-related emergencies

• Create an emergency pet kit in case of a storm or power outage. Every kit should include supplies needed to keep them fed, warm and secure as well as all of their vaccination and medical records.

• Microchip and register your pet with your current contact information.

• Store a one-week supply of food in a waterproof container along with bottled water and portable bowls.