Thomas More University announces plans for major renovations to Saint’s softball complex















Thomas More University’s softball field is getting a makeover.

The University has announced plans for extensive renovations to the current field and new construction, creating a state-of-the-art complex for its softball athletes.

“This upgrade continues our commitment to elevating the reputation and brand of Thomas More Athletics as we begin our transition to the NCAA DII and to creating a student experience that is designed for success in the classroom and on the field,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D.

The improved field will continue to serve as the home of Thomas More University’s softball team, further enabling success in the University’s sports programs. The softball field’s location will remain the same, with selective demolition and improvements being made to and around it.

Enhancements will be made to the field itself, including the replacement of existing outfield grass with turf and side fencing. Many new additions will be added to create an upgraded complex including four turfed batting cages, two turf bullpens, a new scoreboard, netting along the third base line, a new outfield fence with windscreen, a new backstop and netting, set bleachers, and concrete walkways.

The softball complex will also feature a new, free-standing locker room and concessions building. The building is expected to be wood framed with a sloped, shingled roof, and masonry façade. General contractor proposals are currently being accepted for the softball project, with a selection and finalized agreement scheduled to take place in March 2023. The project is slated for completion in June 2024.

“I’m very excited for this facility upgrade that will greatly benefit our student-athletes and coaches,” said Terry Connor, Thomas More athletic director. “Thomas More supports its population of student-athletes by ensuring that they have the best facilities and opportunities to succeed.”

Thomas More announced a major comprehensive fundraising campaign in Fall 2021 in support of a five-year strategic plan that includes enhanced athletic facilities for many of the Saint’s intercollegiate sports teams.

In March of 2022, Thomas More University and the Florence Y’alls Baseball Club announced a partnership that resulted in the renaming of the home of the Florence Y’alls to “Thomas More Stadium.” As part of the agreement, the stadium also becomes the home of the Thomas More Saints’ baseball team starting in spring 2023.

Renovations at Republic Bank Field and the surrounding track, home to the football, soccer, rugby, lacrosse, cross country, and track & field teams, were completed in 2021. Additional plans are in place for other facility upgrades that will positively affect additional Saints sports teams.

