Thomas More student Ashley Albrinck awarded ESU scholarship to study Shakespeare at Oxford















Thomas More University student Ashley Albrinck, a junior English major, has been awarded the English-Speaking Union (ESU) Scholarship presented by the English-Speaking Union Kentucky Branch. Albrinck is set to study Shakespeare at the University of Oxford in England next summer.

A Cincinnati native and graduate of Mercy McAuley High School, Albrinck’s love of Shakespeare led her to apply for the program. “I enjoy the study of literature and I’m a fan of Shakespeare,” says Albrinck. “I loved the idea of experiencing his work in his homeland.”

Albrinck was selected by the Scholarship Committee of the Kentucky Branch following a competitive essay and interview process. “The application process was involved,” explains Albrinck. “First, I had to fill out an application to be reviewed by Dr. (Catherine) Sherron and Dr. (Julie) Daoud at Thomas More. After I was selected as our University’s candidate, I officially submitted my application to the English-Speaking Union in October. My application was reviewed by the Union’s committee, and I was invited to interview for the scholarship on Nov. 5. I then traveled to Louisville to meet with the committee.” Beyond applying for the ESU opportunity, Albrinck stays busy on campus participating in athletics as a member of the cross country and track & field teams. She is also a tutor in the Writing Center, treasurer of the English Club, and a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society.

“Ashley Albrinck is one of my favorite students,” says James Schuttemeyer, associate professor of English and creative writing at Thomas More. “I encouraged her to apply to the Kentucky Scholarship to study abroad in Oxford and am not at all surprised that she was chosen. She is interested in pursuing graduate work in English and given her drive and keen interest in literary studies, I think she may become an outstanding professor someday.”

The English-Speaking Union of the United States (ESU US) is a nonprofit, non-political educational service organization whose mission is to promote scholarship and the advancement of knowledge through the effective use of English in an expanding global community. The Kentucky Branch is a vibrant, active organization devoted on enabling student and teacher scholars to study in the United Kingdom and promoting scholarship with students from Kentucky. Scholarships awarded include tuition, lodging, and meals for three-week courses at the recipient’s chosen institution.

The Kentucky Branch of the ESU was chartered in 1923 by local business and civic leaders. Since 1964, more than 500 Kentucky teachers and college students have been awarded scholarships by the Kentucky Branch.

