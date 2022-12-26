Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic.



Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic move more efficiently through busy highway interchange areas. Instead of entering I-75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington, the on ramp will be closed and drivers cross under I-75, head south to Pike Street then through a continuous left turn and enter the northbound on-ramp.

This new travel pattern gives drivers more time to move to their intended lane on the Brent Spence Bridge, which reduces quick traffic lane changes and improves safety. The continuous movement without traffic signals on the new ramp will help traffic move smoothly, while the additional travel lane on I-75 will help ease congestion throughout the heavily traveled area.

“We’re excited to introduce this innovative ramp design to travelers ahead of the holidays,” said Bob Yeager, Chief District Engineer of KYTC’s District 6 office. “Until now, drivers entering I-71/75 northbound from the Fourth Street on-ramp in Covington had to cross multiple lanes of travel on the bridge to continue north onto I-75. The new travel pattern provides more time for that driver to safely change lanes, while also easing congestion and allowing traffic to move more efficiently with fewer holdups.”

Work on the project’s emergency barrier gate will continue behind the Fourth Street ramp closure that took effect earlier this month, but no additional impact to traffic is anticipated.

The gate installation will be complete by mid-January.

Construction began in April 2022 and Sunesis Construction Company was awarded the $8.8 million low-bid contract.