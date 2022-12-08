St. Elizabeth Edgewood named among best hospitals for maternity care in Leapfrog Hospital Survey















St. Elizabeth Edgewood has been named one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care according to data from Money and the Leapfrog Group.

The nonprofit organization aims to help consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. More than 2,200 hospitals completed the Leapfrog Hospital Survey in 2022, with only 259 hospitals making the final list. St. Elizabeth is the only hospital in the Greater Cincinnati area to be named to the list, a true testament to the region-leading care provided by the physicians, nurses and associates at St. Elizabeth.

“The joy of having a baby is one of life’s greatest treasures, and the safety of both mother and baby is our top priority,” said Elle Humphrey, System Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at St. Elizabeth. “To be included on the ‘Best Hospitals for Maternity Care’ list means that we are serving our patients and community, and that is what is most important.”

According to the Leapfrog Group, to qualify for the list, eligible hospitals were required to carry an A or B letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment, which focuses on six key maternity care safety measures.

Key selection criteria for Best Hospitals for Maternity Care included:

• NICU availability

• C-Section rate of 23.6% or less

• High-risk deliveries

• Early elective delivery rate of 5% or less

The 259 hospitals that make up the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care include ones that provide care for uncomplicated pregnancies and ones that provide care for high-risk deliveries, such as offering neonatal intensive care units. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth Edgewood holds a Level III designation, the highest possible ranking.

Each year, St. Elizabeth Edgewood serves thousands of families throughout their pregnancy journey. The Family Birth Place at St. Elizabeth Edgewood features 33 Labor and Delivery suites and also provides Postpartum suites, a six-bed recovery unit, and other highly specialized areas. Its state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained and specialized staff provide the highest quality of care in the region, allowing families to stay close to home.

“Our compassionate team of experts truly value the work they take part in each and every day,” said Humphrey. “It’s a privilege to care for the families in our community.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare