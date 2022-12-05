Spectrum hiring for new outbound sales jobs at its Florence call center, adding 100 new jobs















Spectrum has announced plans to add 100 new outbound sales jobs at its Florence call center through year-end 2022 and into 2023, continuing the company’s growing commitment in the area.

These new roles are generally outbound telesales representatives who will be offered a competitive starting hourly wage, along with commission and incentives. Telesales representatives who reach their targets earn more than $50,000 annually while top performers can make as much as $63,000 or more.

The positions will be based at Spectrum’s existing facility at 7906 Dixie Hwy., Florence. The telesales workforce assists new and current customers in choosing the right Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice services to best fit their needs.

“Spectrum offers Northern Kentucky and Southern Ohio area residents a place to build a technology career, not just come to work,” said Dani Maccombs, VP of Outbound Sales Center. “By providing a competitive starting wage and lucrative commissions, along with comprehensive benefits and strong career-progression opportunities.”



Commissions, Incentives & Robust Benefits

Hiring for the roles in Florence is already underway. Candidates can learn more about the open positions and apply online at the company’s Careers site at jobs.spectrum.com – search “Call Center Outbound Sales Rep.”

In addition to excellent wages, Spectrum offers complimentary internet, cable and discounted mobile services. Spectrum provides comprehensive health benefits, and for the past 10 years, has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. The company also offers a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible. Spectrum employees can receive up to $10,000 per year in education.

Spectrum’s facility in Florence was recently renovated to include an expanded breakroom, with free espresso, latte and cappuccino machine, newly renovated flooring and training room facilities, and a recreation room for game playing and relaxation.



Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications which provides equal opportunities for employment and advancement to qualified employees and applicants. Individuals will be considered for positions for which they meet the minimum qualifications and are able to perform without regard to race, color, gender, age, religion, disability, national origin, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, current unemployment status, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws.