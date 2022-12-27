SmartAsset’s study shows top counties in each state for charitable contributions; here are KY’s top ten















SmartAsset.com conducted a study of IRS data to determine the top counties in each state in terms of the most charitable contributions made by its citizens.

The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.

Here are the top ten counties in Kentucky — and how they stacked up:

While the holiday season is synonymous with spending money on gifts, the end of the year is also a time when many charitable contributions are made.

