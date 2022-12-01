Sleep matters — and Kentuckians report getting too little; good sleep is critical to good health















New research has revealed that Hawaii is the US state getting the least amount of sleep.



The research, by sleep experts MattressInsider.com analyzed data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps 2022 to discover the percentage of American adults getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night on average in each state.

Hawaii ranks as the U.S. state getting the least amount of sleep. 43.2% of adults report getting less than 7 hours of sleep per night, according to recent data. This is 8% more people than the U.S. average of 35.2%.

West Virginia comes in second, with 42.5% of adults getting less than 7 hours of sleep.

42.1% of Kentucky residents report getting fewer than 7 hours of sleep. This is 6.9% more people than the US average.

Tennessee ranks as the state with the fourth highest number of residents getting less than 7 hours of sleep at an average of 40.8%.



40.6% of Ohio residents have reported that in 2022, they get less than 7 hours of sleep.

“Research has revealed that getting less than seven hours of sleep a night is linked to poor health such as weight gain, increased risk of diabetes, heart disease and depression. Getting 7 hours or over on a regular basis results in better cognitive abilities and a lower risk of health concerns,” said a spokesperson for the researchers.

The data reveals huge disparities across the U.S.

Improving the length and quality of your sleep is vital for body and brain function, and there are several simple ways everyone can implement into their daily routines. Stick to a sleep schedule; this will help your body adjust to falling asleep at a certain time and waking only when your alarm is set. Ensure your room is cool, dark and quiet; this enhances your body’s instinct to sleep. Do not go to bed on a full stomach or hungry; finding the right balance is vital to avoid the discomfort that can keep you awake.

Making sure that you find the time to factor in these routine changes to your daily routine will aid your sleep quality and therefore your overall health.

