Senate Majority Caucus names chairs, vice chairs of committees ahead of ’23 legislative session















The 2023 Legislative Session begins on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Before the session’s start, the Senate Majority Caucus has announced the chamber’s chairs and vice-chairs of Senate standing committees, statutory committees and budget review subcommittees.



Committee assignments are not final until the Senate Committee on Committees makes a formal vote. The Committee on Committees membership comprises both Senate majority and minority caucus members. Committee appointments are subject to change.



About Senate Standing Committees

To provide an efficient way of deliberating the many issues under consideration during a legislative session, the House and Senate chambers are organized into separate standing committees, which concentrate on specific topics. The jurisdiction of each committee is detailed in the Senate Rules, which are adopted at the beginning of each session. Standing committees meet only during a session, and all proposed legislation must move through them.



Senate Agriculture Committee

Chair: Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray

Vice-chair: Senator-elect Gary Boswell, R-Owensboro



Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee

Chair: Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights

Vice-chair: Senator-elect Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington

Budget Review Subcommittee co-chairs

Econ. Dev., Tourism, Nat. Resources and Envir. Prot:. Senator-elect Gary Boswell, R-Owensboro

Education: Senator-elect Matt Deneen, R-Elizabethtown

Gen. Govt., Finance and Public Protection: Sen. Mike Nemes, R-Shepherdsville

Health and Family Services (previously Human Resources): Sen. Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville

Justice and Judiciary: Senator-elect Gex “Jay” Williams, R-Verona



Senate Banking and Insurance Committee:

Chair: Sen. Jared Carpenter, R-Berea

Vice-chair: Sen. Rick Girdler, R-Somerset



Senate Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee

Chair: Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville

Vice-chair: Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville



Senate Education Committee

Chair: Sen. Steve West, R-Paris

Vice-chair: Senator-elect Gex “Jay” Williams, R-Verona



Senate Families and Children Committee

Chair: Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton

Vice-chair: Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville



Senate Health Services Committee:

Chair: *Senator Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester

Vice-chair: Senator Steve Meredith, R-Leitchfield

*Upon the anticipated resignation of Sen. Ralph Alvarado, Sen. Steve Meredith will assume the chair position for the committee and Sen. Donald Douglas will take the role of vice-chair.



(Note: The Senate divided the Health and Welfare Committee into two new committees in efforts to provide opportunities for additional consideration of social service and health service issues. The new Family and Children Committee will focus on child welfare, adult protective services, guardianship, child care, and other social service programs and public assistance programs such as TANF, CCAP and SNAP. The new Health Services Committee will focus on health care and delivery matters such as public health, Medicaid, mental health and health facilities. These new Senate standing committees will include the previous Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory and Medicaid Oversight and Advisory Statutory Committees jurisdiction, which were repealed during the 2022 legislative session.)



Senate Judiciary Committee:

Chair: Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton

Vice-chair: Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville



Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee:

Chair: Sen. John Schickel, R-Union

Vice-Chair: Sen. Mike Nemes, R-Shepherdsville



Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee:

Chair: Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard

Vice-chair: Sen. Johnnie Turner, R-Harlan



Senate State and Local Government Committee:

Chair: Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson

Vice-chair: Sen Mike Nemes, R-Shepherdsville



Senate Transportation Committee:

Chair: Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon

Vice-chair: Sen. Brandon Storm, R-London



Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee:

Chair: Sen. Rick Girdler, R-Somerset

Vice-chair: Senator-elect Matt Deneen, R-Elizabethtown



For more information on Senate standing committees, please click here.





About Statutory Committees

Statutory committees are created by law to perform specific tasks related to executive branch oversight. These committees are authorized by the Kentucky Revised Statutes or function as Legislative Research Commission (LRC) subcommittees.



Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee

Senate Co-chair: Sen. Steve West, R-Paris



Capital Planning Advisory Board

Senate Co-chair: Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville



Capitol Projects and Bond Oversight

Senate Co-chair: Sen. Rick Girdler, R-Somerset



Government Contract Review

Senate Co-chair: Sen. Steve Meredith, R-Leitchfield



Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee

Senate Co-chair: Sen. Brandon Storm, R-London



Public Pension Oversight Board

Senate Co-chair: Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon



Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity

Senate Co-Chair: Senate President Pro Tempore David Givens, R-Greensburg



Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee

Senate Co-chair: Senator-elect Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington



For more information on statutory committees, please click here.



Additional Information:

Per the Constitution of Kentucky, Section 36, the Kentucky General Assembly must meet annually in Frankfort, convening on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January. In even-numbered years, sessions may not last more than 60 legislative days and cannot extend beyond April 15. In odd-numbered years, sessions may not last more than 30 legislative days and cannot extend beyond March 30.

For more information on Senate Majority Leadership and Caucus members and the upcoming 30-day 2023 Legislative Session, such as committee schedules and membership, please visit legislature.ky.gov. Live legislative coverage is available at ket.org/legislature and via the Legislative Research Commission YouTube channel.