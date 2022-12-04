Secretary of State announces 2022 essay and slogan contest; entry deadline January 31















The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has announced the 2022 essay contest for students in grades 9-12, and slogan contest for students in grades 6-8. The winners will receive prizes and be honored in a public ceremony.

The essay question posed to high schoolers is, “What can Kentucky do to recruit more poll workers?” Students should limit their essays to 1,000 words.

The slogan contest invites middle school students to suggest a slogan to promote poll worker recruitment.

“To open the polls, we need poll workers,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said. “My twin challenges as Secretary of State are to ensure smooth elections and to enhance civic knowledge and participation, and this contest supports both missions.”

Entries can be submitted electronically or by mail, and all entries must be received by the Secretary of State’s Office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Learn more at www.sos.ky.gov.