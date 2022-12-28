SD1 presents Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local companies















Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) has presented the 2022 Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Excellence Award to three local construction companies for their proactive approach to addressing stormwater challenges, timely implementation of best management practices (BMPs) and for ensuring their projects have minimal off-site impacts on our local environment.

The 17th annual awards recognize

• Ryan Tatman of The Nelson Stark Company for work on the New Riff Distilling Barrel Storage Facility project in Silver Grove;

• Randy Acklin of Fischer Homes, Inc. for work on the Greenbrooke Subdivision project in Independence; and

• Mark Spaulding of PM Development, LLC for work on the Hands to Mind Learning Center project in Burlington.

“Erosion and sediment control requires constant attention,” said Jason Burlage, SD1’s plan review administrator. “This is an essential element in protecting water quality and the landscape to protect local residents. The Nelson Stark Company; Fischer Homes, Inc.; and PM Development, LLC have all demonstrated a commitment to this work by embracing BMPs at their job sites.”

BMPs are design, construction and maintenance practices that minimize the impact of stormwater runoff by holding it in place, slowing it down and filtering it for pollutants.

BMPs such as silt fences and sediment basins ensure that stormwater runoff will not erode the soil and cause damage to property and the environment.

