Roger Babik, founder and president of Master Provisions to retire; Shane Armstrong named successor















Roger Babik, Founder and President of the Northern Kentucky-based nonprofit, Master Provisions, will retire in the second half of 2023 following a phased executive leadership transition beginning January 1, 2023.

Shane Armstrong, Regional Vice President of Christian Financial Resources (CFR), was unanimously approved to begin serving as Master Provisions’ second President, effective January 1, 2023. Prior to joining CFR in January 2020, Shane served at Lakeside Christian Church for 21 years in a variety of roles, including Executive Pastor.

In 1994, Babik’s life and career drastically changed when a friend, Joe Parker, asked him to help economically distressed Ukrainians by providing clothing, shoes, jobs, and the Gospel after the fall of communism. Babik responded by founding Master Provisions in June 1994 to serve God by connecting resources like clothing to people in need.

For two years, Babik balanced managing the mission as a volunteer while also working in corporate sales. In 1996, Babik stepped away from a 17-year telecommunications career at Cincinnati Bell Telephone Co. to follow God’s call to full-time ministry.

Babik has led 48 international mission trips with Master Provisions. The nonprofit began addressing local hunger needs in 2013 and launched a special needs life skills training program in 2014. Master Provisions now serves over 75,000 people monthly, maintains over 250 local partnerships, supports eight international ministries, and engages about 4,000 volunteers annually.

“Our mission to feed the hungry, clothe the poor, and care for vulnerable individuals locally and globally is vital, our team is strong, and we are well positioned to meet current and future needs. I have enjoyed the challenges and opportunities to help so many people and show Christ’s love in practical ways. Shane will excel at leading Master Provisions as we continue to meet physical and spiritual needs around the world,” said Babik. “I look forward to serving the Lord in different capacities and investing time to support my wife, children, grandchildren, and friends. I will remain a lifelong advocate for Master Provisions.”

Ryan Turner, board chair of Master Provisions, remarked: “Our entire team and community commends Roger for nearly 30 years of sacrificial service to help countless thousands of people in need. We are extremely grateful for your servant leadership and tireless devotion to helping others.”

Master Provisions