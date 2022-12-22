Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of Republican primary for governor, citing lack of funding

Staff report
Savannah Maddox, a Republican legislator from Dry Ridge, has suspended her 2023 gubernatorial campaign, citing lack of funds to continue. Her district includes part of Boone County and part of Kenton County as well as Gallatin and Grant counties.
She has served in the legislature since 2019.
Maddox was an outspoken proponent of Donald Trump and was endorsed by U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie.
She released the following statement:
“I am truly grateful for the outpouring of support that I have received over the past seven months since I filed my letter of intent to run for governor. Early on, we understood that gubernatorial races cost a lot of money, and that it would require a tremendous amount of resources to make it possible to run when the time came.
Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers, making thousands of phone calls, sending direct mail, and turning over every rock possible to raise the money, it is clear that we will not have the resources we need to be successful in this campaign. It is for this reason I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for the Republican nomination for Governor of Kentucky.
“I believe, to my core, that the citizens of Kentucky would choose to elect a candidate with the platform we have presented. However, I cannot allow the principles that we have fought for to seemingly be rejected at the ballot box simply because the candidate espousing them does not have the ability to self-fund a multimillion dollar campaign and lacks the financial resources to get the message out to all of Kentucky’s primary voters.
“Words cannot express how thankful I am to every person who donated and supported our effort in so many ways. This may prove to be a great disappointment for many, but please know that we are going to build upon the momentum we have created. We will continue to shake the very foundation of the political establishment through my service in the Kentucky General Assembly.
“Our movement, our demand for Republican leadership that adheres to the Constitution and the party platform, has just begun. We’re growing, we’re watching, and we’re taking names.
“Although this isn’t the outcome we may have hoped for in the immediate sense, I give you my word to keep fighting for the principles that led me to file my letter of intent in the first place. I will not back down, and I will not waver from redefining the appropriate role of government to reflect the vision our Founders intended.”
Maddox’s withdrawal from the governor’s race, leaves suspended attorney Eric Deters and his running mate Wesley Deters, a former Park Hills city councilman, as the only Northern Kentuckian on the list of those who have declared their candidacy for the primaries in May. Deters is running as a Republican.
Other Republicans who have announced for the state’s highest elective office are Attorney General Daniel Cameron; David Cooper, member of the Kentucky Army National Guard; Kelly Craft, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations with running mate, state Sen. Max Wise; Robert DeVore, former McCreary County school board member and perennial candidate; state Auditor Mike Harmon; Somerset Mayor Alan Keck; Anthony Moore, well water drilling contractor; state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles; Johnny Rice, militia activist and former police officer; and Robbie Smith, high school teacher.
Frequently mentioned as possible candidates are former Gov. Matt Bevin and John Schnatter, founder and former chief executive officer of Papa John’s.
Democrats who have declared their candidacies for governor next year are incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear with running mate Jacqueline Coleman, the current lieutenant governor; Peppy Martin, a public relations firm owner and Republican nominee for governor in 1999; and Geoff Young, a perennial candidate.
Candidates have until Jan. 6 to file for the office.
Democrats and Republicans will select their party nominees in the May primary election. They will face off in November’s general election.
Party nominees do not have to name their running mates until after the primary election.