Puppy scams may be declining, but BBB reminding consumers to do their research when buying a pet















Puppy scams remain consistently profitable for scammers because their multi-tiered setup allows them to convincingly go back to a consumer several times to ask for money, according to an update of a Better Business Bureau study.

Pet scams in North America appear to be on the decline, consumer losses are expected to exceed $2 million. That total is down by a third since the peak of more than $3 million during the pandemic in 2020-2021, according to BBB Scam Tracker. Average monetary losses are climbing, however, with an average loss of $850 in 2022, up 60% since 2017. BBB has tracked this since 2017, when it issued an in-depth study Puppy Scams: How Fake Online Pet Sellers Steal from Unsuspecting Pet Buyers.

Pet scams historically make up a quarter of all online shopping frauds reported to BBB and are on track to be about 18% this year.

Because purchasing a pet can be such an emotionally charged experience, BBB urges consumers to be on high alert for scams.

Puppy scammers lure people in with fake websites, promises of cute puppies, then ask for more money for shipping or special crates. Consumers say it is easy to be swept up in the emotions of the moment when buying a pet and push forward despite reservations.

BBB Scam Tracker reports show that those who tried to purchase pets without seeing them in person, use hard-to-track payment methods like payment apps, and accept extra charges like shipping insurance or special cages are at an increased risk of being scammed.

Yorkies, Dachshunds and French Bulldogs make up nearly 30% of all puppy scams, according to 2022 BBB Scam Tracker reports. Consumers mentioned more than 40 breeds, however, meaning that buyers should be cautious when shopping for any breed online.

BBB tips for researching puppy sellers:

• See pets in-person before paying any money. • Try to set up a video call to view the animal. • Conduct a reverse image search on photos attached to ads. • Research the breed to figure out the average market price. • Check out a local animal shelter for pets to meet in person before adopting.

Who to contact if you are the victim of a puppy scam:

• Better Business Bureau – BBB Scam Tracker to report fraud online. • Federal Trade Commission (FTC) – reportfraud.ftc.gov to file a complaint online or call 877-FTC-Help. • Your credit card issuer – report the incident if credit card information was shared, even if the transaction was not completed. • Petscams.com – petscams.com/report-pet-scam-websites tracks complaints, catalogs puppy scammers and endeavors to get fraudulent pet sales websites taken down.

BBB Cincinnati