People Working Cooperatively’s annual Ramp It Up For Veterans is underway, helps with needed repairs















People Working Cooperatively (PWC) kicked off its annual Ramp it Up For Veterans campaign, continuing a tradition that has provided services for more than 6,200 veterans, surviving spouses or children of veterans.

One such veteran, James, a native of Covington, is an Army veteran who served three tours in Vietnam. He recently underwent a leg amputation in addition to being on dialysis, which made maneuvering around his home challenging.

PWC stepped in to provide repairs like replacing handrails on the front porch and expanding the railing to the driveway to help with mobility issues. There are many more veterans like James who need our help.

“Our veteran community is just that – a part of our community that not only deserves respect and reverence for serving our country but a group that also deserves a home that is not in disrepair or outright hazardous to their health,” said Ron Henlein, PWC’s Director of Corporate and Community Partnerships. “Ramp It Up for Veterans is our opportunity to serve these veterans as they served all of us. We have nearly 400 veterans on our waiting list. This campaign is aimed at eliminating that waitlist and ensuring that all of our veterans are taken care of.”

Consider these statistics:

• There are more than 175,000 veterans within PWC’s 20-county service territory. • Just in Hamilton County, there are 38,000 veterans and 53% of them are 65 years of age or older – 25% of those are over 75 years old. • One out of three veterans over 65 has a disability. • More than 2,000 veterans in Hamilton County are living below the poverty level.

Ramp It Up for Veterans will run through the end of 2022.

To learn more about PWC and the Ramp It Up for Veterans campaign, visit www.pwchomerepairs.org.

People Working Cooperatively