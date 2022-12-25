Patricia Scheyer: Out and about — photos of swearing-in at ceremonies for new elected officials

By Patricia A. Scheyer
NKyTribune reporter
Out and about this week capturing a selection of happenings across the region, as new council members and judges and mayors are sworn in and promising to do their duty:
Kenton County commissioners
Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann administers the oath of office to Sarah Froehlich, Pam Spoor, Kathy Zembrodt, Steve Elkins, Monty O’Hara, Joe Shields and Joe Daugherty. (Photos by Patricia Scheyer/NKyTribune)
Taylor Mill swearing in
City Attorney Jack Gatlin swears in commissioners Dan Murray, Caroline Braden, Mark Kreimborg, Ed Kuehne, and Mayor Daniel Bell.
Outgoing Taylor Mill commissioner Rose Merritt
Outgoing commissioner Rose Merritt receives a bouquet of flowers.
Florence council members
Judge Christopher J. Mehling stands in the middle of the Florence
council members he just swore in for 2023: Gary Winn, Patricia Wingo, Judge Mehling, Jenna Kemper, Mel Carroll, and David A. Osborne.
Florence mayor
Judge Christopher J. Mehling administers the oath of office to new mayor Dr. Julie Metzger Aubuchon.
Outgoing Florence council member
Mayor Diane Whalen presents a plaque to outgoing councilmember J. Kelly Huff for his service on council.
Swearing in new Edgewood council members
Judge Jeff Schreiver, Ben Barlage, Rob Thelen, Scott Spille, Darla Kettenacker, Mayor John Link, Joe Messmer, and Kim Wolking.
Ft. Wright thanks Dale Henson
Mayor John Link presents a plaque to outgoing councilman Dale Henson for his 28 years of service.