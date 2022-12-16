Northern Kentucky University to honor more than 1,300 during commencement exercises Saturday















Northern Kentucky University will honor more than 1,300 graduates at the 50th Commencement exercises on Saturday.

The two ceremonies being held at Truist Arena will recognize students who completed requirements for graduation in the College of Education, College of Arts & Sciences, and the College of Informatics at 10 a.m., while students in the Haile College of Business and the College of Health and Human Services will be recognized at 3 p.m.

In addition to remarks from NKU President Ashish Vaidya, Dr. Jonathan Cullick, a professor in the College of Arts and Sciences and the 2022 Frank Sinton Milburn Outstanding Professor, will deliver a commencement address. Students and their families will also hear from two student speakers: Abbygail Wright (morning speaker) and Kasey Duncan (afternoon speaker.)

Abbygail Wright is graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and history. During her time at NKU, she had multiple President’s and Dean’s List appearances. She was involved in the Public Relations Student Society of America, and Alpha Phi Omega, and has held leadership roles in both organizations.

Wright was born and raised in Greater Cincinnati. As an active “theater kid” and lover of the arts, she developed a passion for storytelling and production that later translated into her studies. She always knew she wanted to pursue higher education and has used her time at NKU to learn and embrace new ideas and experiences.

Through her studies and participation in organizations on campus, Wright has found a passion for service and finding ways to contribute to her community and hopes to continue to do so. After graduation, Wright plans to pursue a career in public relations within the Greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky region. She hopes to continue to grow professionally and find passion in her future work.

Kasey Duncan is graduating with a Bachelor of Social Work degree, minors in both social justice and human services and addictions, as well as micro-credentials in gerontology and forensic social work.

Growing up in the small town of Brookville, Indiana, Duncan witnessed the stigmas around mental health challenges and the scarcity of resources that are common in many rural towns. Because of this experience, as early as age 14, she decided that she wanted to pursue social work to make an impact on these unmet needs in the community.

During her time at NKU, Duncan worked with the University Police to connect students with resources that would help them succeed. Duncan promoted inclusive excellence by working with University Police to create a training centered around LGBTQ+ history and how that can impact student-police relations. She was also a peer mentor for the Supported Higher Education Program and a volunteer for FUEL NKU, the university’s on-campus food bank.

Following graduation, Duncan plans to pursue her social work license for the state of Kentucky. She hopes to continue her path in forensic social work, helping police departments and community members navigate the criminal justice process, advocating for marginalized communities and promoting equality.

Included among the more than 1,300 students being honored on Dec. 17 are those who completed studies in August, in addition to those who completed studies in December.

For more information on NKU Commencement exercises, visit the NKU Commencement website.

