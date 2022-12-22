Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame inducts five more new members for 2022















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Five new members were inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday at the Gardens at Park Hills.

Joe Brennan, President of the non-profit organization introduced and welcomed the new members at the afternoon meeting.

Paul Sparling, a Northern Kentucky resident who served as athletic trainer for the Cincinnati Bengals 43 years was the guest speaker.

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame started October 1982 for the purpose to recognize and honor individuals for outstanding athletic achievements and overall contributions to the sports scene in Northern Kentucky.

Categories include team sports, managers, coaches, umpires, sponsors, league or tournament managers, park owners, sports writers and sporting goods owners.

The December 2022 Inductees:

Glenn Meyers, Newport Central Catholic High School

Mark Wehry, Holy Cross High School

Victor B. Brown, Dayton (Ky.) High School

Dennis Wright, Covington Catholic High School

Mick Abner, Highlands High School