Northern Kentucky Education Council opens nominations for ’23 Excellence in Education awards















It’s time to recognize Northern Kentucky’s outstanding students, educators, community partners, and business leaders in an annual program by the Northern Kentucky Education Council.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Excellence in Education Celebration Awards. Winners will be announced at the end of February and honored at the Excellence in Education Celebration on April 25, 2023.

Nominations for the following awards are due by 5 p.m., January 6, 2023.



• Golden Apple Award: Golden Apple Awards recognize exemplary full-time or part-time teachers with a minimum of three years of experience in preschool, kindergarten, elementary, middle, junior high or high school in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, or Pendleton counties. The term “teacher” includes everyone for whom certification is required. Nominees must demonstrate their leadership within the school and/or community, their commitment to professional growth and development, and their ability to implement differentiated learning strategies. Director/principal approval is required. See https://form.jotform.com/200063727467051



• Student Services Award: The Student Services Awards recognize school representatives that have been responsible for counseling innovations or further development of programs to support the career, personal/social and academic development of all students, including, but not limited to counselors, family resource and youth services coordinators, school-based therapists, etc. Nominees must demonstrate leadership, advocacy, and collaboration in their work and promote equity and access to opportunities and rigorous educational experiences for all students to maximize student achievement. Principal approval is required. https://form.jotform.com/200063727467051

• A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year Award: The A.D. Albright Administrator of the Year Award recognizes an administrator who is making a difference by promoting educational excellence in Northern Kentucky. An administrator may include, but is not limited to, ECC directors, principals, superintendents, regional vocational directors, guidance counselors, college deans, or college presidents from either public or private schools. Nominees may serve at elementary, secondary, vocational, postsecondary, or collegiate institutions. Nominees must demonstrate their leadership and professional accomplishments in education, ability to implement innovative programs and initiatives, and their collaboration with community partners and stakeholders. Superintendent/college dean or president approval is required. https://form.jotform.com/200063727467051



• Extraordinary Service Award: The Extraordinary Service Award recognizes a non-administrative, non-certified, or classified support staff (secretary, bus driver, maintenance staff, cafeteria staff, etc.) that exhibits extraordinary service, makes a positive difference each day, has a heart for people, and leads by example. Nominees may serve at early childhood, elementary, secondary, vocational, postsecondary, or collegiate institutions. Director/principal/superintendent/college dean or president approval is required. https://form.jotform.com/200063727467051



• Robert J. Storer Business-Education Champion Award: The Robert J. Storer Business-Education Champion Award is presented to an individual (business or non-profit representative) that has contributed to the Northern Kentucky education community by participating in ongoing education initiatives, advocating for a world-class educational system, or sharing generously of resources, knowledge, and skills. https://form.jotform.com/213125767825157



Please note, those nominated for the awards listed above will be asked to complete an award application process.



Nominations for the following awards are due by 5 p.m., January 20, 2023.



• Business Engagement of the Year Award: The Business Engagement of the Year Award recognizes an area business that is engaged with a Northern Kentucky school and is dedicated to improving student achievement through high-impact partnership activities such as mentoring, internships, job shadowing, STEM activities, literacy coaching, Junior Achievement, First Lego League, service learning, etc. https://form.jotform.com/200063753804045

• Academic All-Star Awards: The Academic All-Star Awards recognize Northern Kentucky high school seniors who excel in academics. Nominees will be judged based on GPA, ACT/SAT scores, difficulty of course load, extracurricular involvement, and recommendations.

https://form.jotform.com/200064553810041



• Career & Technical All-Star Awards: The Career & Technical All-Star Awards recognize Northern Kentucky high school seniors who excel in their career or technical field/pathway. Nominees will be judged based on the description of course load, internship/co-op experience, and recommendations.

https://form.jotform.com/200064553810041



• Student Leadership Awards: The Student Leadership Awards recognize Northern Kentucky high school seniors who exhibit exemplary leadership characteristics. Nominees will be judged based on their leadership experience including, but not limited to, positions of leadership in student organizations/clubs, athletics, and/or community organizations. In addition, the required recommendations will also be considered. https://form.jotform.com/200064553810041



• Against All Odds Awards: The Against All Odds Awards recognize Northern Kentucky high school seniors who have overcome obstacles to achieve academic success. A recommendation citing specific examples of the student’s ability to overcome significant obstacles, along with an essay from the student will be considered. https://form.jotform.com/200064553810041



• St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Scholarship Program: This program provides $2,000 scholarships to Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana high school seniors pursuing a degree in the healthcare field including: public health, biochemistry, nursing, medicine, behavioral, occupational health, environmental health, quality, safety, or other health-related disciplines. https://form.jotform.com/210565321575150

For more information, please contact Jennifer Rice at jrice@nkyec.org.