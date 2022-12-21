Nominations are open for 2023 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards; deadline February 24















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative has announced that nominations are now open for the 2023 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

The awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance and leadership.

“The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards continue to be a crucial platform to spotlight women making transformative changes and a positive impact within our community,” said Katie Meyer, chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards. “These women are true leaders, innovators, changemakers, and role models who are shaping their workplaces, improving our communities, and making a profound impact on the people and region that they serve.”

Nominations are now being accepted for the following awards:

The Outstanding Women of NKY Award

This award celebrates women who live, work, or volunteer in Northern Kentucky and represent the great diversity and extraordinary accomplishments of today’s women. Nominees represent ideal role models for the young women who will follow in their footsteps.

Emerging Leader Award

This award recognizes a woman who has made an impact on the NKY community and is under 40.

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Award

This award recognizes a woman who has had a major impact on the NKY community over her lifetime.

Helen Carroll Champion of Education Award

This award honors a woman who is a recognized leader for her impact and dedication to education in the NKY community.

The nomination deadline is February 24, 2023.

Honorees will be announced in March, and the awards will be presented during the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon.

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984 at the suggestion of the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. The Kentucky Post joined with NKU to sponsor the awards — and the sponsorship has evolved over the 38 years of the awards’ existence.

Since 1985, over 200 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, or demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, or their state.

More information about the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky awards, past honorees, and the nomination form, can be found online at www.NKYChamber.com/OWNKNominations.

Title Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Presenting Sponsor: PNC Bank

Host Sponsor: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming

Event Sponsor: Altafiber

Media Partner: NKyTribune