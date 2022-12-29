NKY Community Action Commission opens The Fatherhood Program to women starting in January















The Fatherhood Program at Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) will expand classes to women for a limited time starting January 11, 2023.

This 12-week cohort will be virtual, perfect for on-the-go mothers and mother figures.

This parenting program helps participants grow closer to their children, learn to be better partners, and take steps to increase financial stability. Trained case managers and facilitators work with mothers in one-on-one and group settings to set and meet goals.

“We get to help the moms in our program learn how to be the kind of parent they have always wanted to be,” said the Director of the Fatherhood Program, Kareem Simpson.

For a limited time, women get the opportunity to learn a new perspective of parenting through a fatherhood lens to help them better understand the male point of view. By doing this, The Fatherhood Program believes this new outlook could build stronger relationships and create better parenting partnerships.

“The Fatherhood Program has taught me lessons I can apply to my everyday life. It has helped me gain more confidence in my parenting style and relationship building,” said Fatherhood graduate, Aidin Gargari.

Eight weeks feature healthy relationships workshops. The remaining four weeks focus on economic stability workshops. Throughout the workshops, participants receive at least eight case management sessions based on an agreed-upon individual development plan between them and their case manager.

Sample topics include forming a budget, building/rebuilding credit, co- parenting, forgiveness, commitment, etc.

Any mother interested in enrolling in the program, or any companies interested in having the program offered to their employees can contact Kareem Simpson at ksimpson@nkcac.org.