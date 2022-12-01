NKY Chamber’s Women Initiative to host Professional series event featuring Vitale Buford Dec. 15















On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative will host a Professional Series event sponsored by PNC and featuring local leader Vitale Buford, CEO of The Hardin Group. The event will take place at Graydon in Cincinnati (312 Walnut St Suite 1800 Cincinnati).

The event theme, Unleash Your Professional Confidence: Overcome Perfectionism & Imposter Syndrome, will inform attendees about the two types of perfectionism, how perfectionism impacts leadership and how to break free of perfectionism to become a better leader. Open to both women and men, the event will focus on perfectionism and how to lead with excellence and build confidence.

“While perfectionism can be a positive attribute, it can also negatively impact your leadership ability,” said Christina Spille, Pharmacy Director at Faith Community Pharmacy and Women’s Initiative Professional Series Committee Chair. “Perfectionism can actually hold us back, along with imposter syndrome. This is an important event to learn how we can overcome imposter syndrome and harness perfectionism to become more effective leaders and build confidence in our teams.”

Buford, considers herself a change agent, working with organizations and leaders to transform their workplace cultures and leadership environments. She does this through custom training programs, strategic advisory workshops, keynotes, culture change initiatives and performance coaching. Before starting her own business, Buford spent 14 years impacting culture while working in marketing and business development for a variety of industries and professional service organizations. She now lives her life’s purpose helping leaders and workplaces transform their cultures of perfectionism to cultures of excellence.

Registration for the event is $40 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members and the NKYP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com/WIProSeries; to receive the member rate, please login at the top of the registration page.