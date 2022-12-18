NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues to feature Manufacturing in NKY on January 10 at Receptions















Join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to gain insight on the past, present, and future of the manufacturing industry in Northern Kentucky during Eggs ‘N Issues: Manufacturing in NKY on Tuesday, January 10, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).

Scheduled speakers include:

• Dan Ellis, president of Flottweg Separation Technology Inc., is leading the company’s fourth expansion since 2011 to respond to rising demand for increased parts manufacturing.

• Greg Schulte, president of Bonfiglioli, which designs, manufactures and distributes systems which integrate electronic, hydraulic and mechanical engineering.

• Noah Zelkind, director of data analytics and insights for 80 Acres Farms, which leads the way in growing sustainable produce at the 70,000 square foot indoor tech-centric farm.

“The future of manufacturing plays a pivotal role in the success of the NKY Metro region’s economy,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Dan, Greg and Noah are leaders in their industries and will show us how far we’ve come and where we’re going in terms of meeting growing demands and finding innovative and sustainable manufacturing methods for the future.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Manufacturing in NKY will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/eggs.

The Eggs ‘N Issues Title Sponsor is DBL Law. The Monthly Sponsor is CBT Company. The Nonprofit Spotlight is DCCH Center for Children and Families. The Media Partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier.