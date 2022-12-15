NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s 14th annual breakfast set for Feb. 16 at NKY Convention Center















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Women’s Initiative (WI) 14th annual breakfast has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The event theme, “Stronger, Wiser, Better Together,” will encourage attendees to reflect on the lessons learned during the height of the pandemic and explore why we must come together as a community to reach goals and work together collectively.

“When we have larger regional issues, it’s the creativity and synergy that our entire community brings to the table that helps us to thrive and come out on the other side stronger, wiser, better together,” said Catrena Bowman, Executive Director of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, and Chair of the WI Annual Breakfast. “As we head into 2023, we must continue to uphold this closeness and build upon our relationships as a region. During the pandemic, we were forced to think outside of the box, work alongside each other and find creative solutions. Let’s continue that work together and not just go back to the status quo.”

The 2023 WI Annual Breakfast will feature keynote speaker, Jes Averhart, a fourth-generation entrepreneur and creator of Reinvention Road Trip. She advises high-performing individuals and corporate teams as a master certified life coach and professional leadership advisor. She believes that the power of reinvention wins the day because innovation is just not enough.

Averhart will present, “The Power of Reinvention: How to Stay Relevant and Personally Inspired in the Workplace” – centered around how business leaders can fight burnout and support one another.

“It’s no surprise that burnout has taken a toll on the workforce this year,” said Averhart. “Small-business owners and entrepreneurs are particularly at risk of burnout. Between the pandemic and the economic uncertainly facing our nation, I’m looking forward to sharing some guiding principles that will renew the business community personally and professional.”

New this year, attendees can also look forward to a 30-minute “Meet the Speaker” session with Averhart. The session, open to all attendees following the program, will include an intimate conversation with Averhart. Bowman will moderate the Q&A session and audience members will have the opportunity to ask Averhart direct questions.

The WI Annual Breakfast will also include the presentation of the Debbie Simpson Spirit of Achievement Award. Named after founding WI member Debbie Simpson, the award is presented to a professional woman who has had a significant impact on the progress of the Women’s Initiative program, had career success, and has been active in the community.

The Ion Center for Violence Prevention, a nonprofit dedicated to taking the best care of people of all identities who have been impacted by power-based personal violence and to measurably reduce the number of people who have been hurt by it, has been named the 2023 WI Annual Breakfast Nonprofit Recipient. The Ion Center for Violence Prevention is the only shelter dedicated to providing refuge for victims fleeing domestic violence. Attendees are encouraged to support the nonprofit’s efforts by donating bath and hand towels, washcloths, pillows, umbrellas, socks, underwear, gas cards and more. Attendees can also support The Ion Center for Violence Prevention with a donation.

Registration for the 2023 WI Annual Breakfast is $60 for YPs, $75 for NKY Chamber members and $95 for future members. Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@NKYChamber.com. For more information on the event, and to register, visit www.NKYChamber.com.

