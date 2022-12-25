NKY-based Kona Ice accelerated growth of frozen treats franchises in 2022 — aiming higher in ’23















Kona Ice (Kona), the renowned mobile shaved ice company and largest food truck franchise in the world based in Northern Kentucky, accelerated its growth in 2022 and aims to drive into the hearts of even more communities in 2023 with its frozen treats, philanthropic mission and tropical experience unlike any other.

At the top of 2022, the brand was on par to reach 1,400 trucks nationwide. Kona Ice is proud to announce it now has more than 1,400 trucks on the streets and a total of 1,500 operating service stations as the year ends, introducing its distinctive create-your-own shaved ice experience and widespread philanthropic efforts to more than 50 new neighborhoods across the country. Kona also celebrated its milestone 15th anniversary this year, becoming the largest mobile franchise in less than two decades since its inception. Over the past twelve months, the brand reached more than $100 million in total donations since its founding in 2007, demonstrating its continued commitment to making a difference in local communities across the globe.

In addition to building upon its rapid growth, Kona received a variety of honorable recognitions in 2022. For the eighth year in a row, the brand ranked #1 in franchisee satisfaction by Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction and performance. Along with this distinguished recognition, FBR named Kona to its list of the following awards: Most Innovative Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans, Top Food Franchises, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, Top Franchises for Women and Top Franchises for Culture. If the previous roundup of accolades weren’t enough to prove Kona’s dominance in 2022, the brand was also named on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Franchises for the tenth consecutive year and named on its annual Franchise 500 list, the most comprehensive ranking of franchisors, at #73. To top off the notable recognitions, Kona earned a spot on Franchise Times’ Top 500 list.

“We’re eternally grateful to all those who have supported Kona Ice to become the beloved brand we are today,” said CEO and founder Tony Lamb. “Without our Kona family — our franchisees — and the communities and individuals that continue to love and support us, we could not have evolved into the business we are now. I’m looking forward to welcoming many more talented entrepreneurs into our franchise system in the new year. And, of course, continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of our customers, friends and neighbors in communities worldwide.

As 2023 approaches, Kona looks ahead to its continued expansion and dedication to raising donations towards local schools, nonprofits and other organizations in the communities it serves. The brand plans to carry its monumental growth into key markets, such as those in warmer climates, along coast lines and in areas where Kona Ice is currently limited, through offering a franchise opportunity like no other to qualified entrepreneurs.

Kona Ice provides entrepreneurs interested in investing in the franchise a full suite of support services including initial and ongoing training as well as sales and marketing programs. The Kona Ice investment ranges in price from $148,995 – $189,300. An initial franchise fee of $15,000 is required, and finance programs are in place to support qualified entrepreneurs in their Kona Ice investment.

Kona Ice