NKU’s Darrin and UK’s Walker Horn: For this athletic father and son, basketball just runs in the family















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune Reporter

Perhaps the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree.

But, for one Kentucky family, the basketball does.

In fact, for dad and son the distance is exactly 84.7 miles.

That’s the mileage from Highland Heights to Lexington.

And if you’re wondering – it’s the distance between Darrin Horn and son Walker.

Darrin is the basketball coach at Northern Kentucky University – son Walker plays basketball for – gulp – the University of Kentucky.

“He (Walker) wasn’t going to be a top Division I college basketball player,” coach Horn told the Northern Kentucky Tribune after a practice the other afternoon, “yet he (Walker) chose to be at the highest level of college basketball.”

And dad assured he never once pressured son on his college decision.

“Nope, he didn’t pressure me a bit,” Walker told the Tribune by phone, “sure, I could be in a tough spot, or a cool experience. But I’m doing what I believe is best for my future.”

Walker Horn finished his high school career at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas after spending the previous two seasons at Covington Catholic.

He was part of a regional championship as a sophomore and a district championship as a junior with the Colonels.

Marquette and Michigan State wanted his signature on the dotted line for a scholarship – yet he chose the Wildcats – as a walk-on.

“It’s not an easy role,” the coach and dad said, “there might be weeks before he may see the light of day in practice. His job – and we have walk-ons here – is to make his teammates better. Reps come few and far-between.”

Pop didn’t have that problem.

He played guard for the 1991 KHSAA state runner-up Tates Creek High School Commodores in Lexington.

He was a crowd favorite playing for the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky University (1991-95).

In fact, it was Darrin Horn who hit the game-winning three-pointer to defeat the University of Louisville, February 16, 1993 in Freedom Hall. His Hilltoppers made it to the NCAA three times – defeating Memphis State and Seton Hall in 1993 before losing to Florida State University; losing to the University of Texas in the first-round in 1994; and defeating the University of Michigan before losing to the University of Kansas in 1995.

He was a four-year letter-winner, a three-year starter and amassed 1,115 career points.

With that kind of pedigree, you’d think there’d be some pressure on young Walker.

“I never pushed him,” Darrin said, “he’s always had a mind of his own, even though he knew of my run in the state high school finals.”

The coach said he’d work with his son, shoot baskets with him, and teach him the game.

“Why wouldn’t I?” Darrin asked, “we both were always around it.”

Walker has never been shy about his confidence – even when he arrived at UK.

“I really had no doubts about making the team,” he said, “I’ve been around the game, I know the game – you can say I’ve been fortunate.

“I just had to figure out how I could fit in.”

But why didn’t he fit in at NKU with his dad?

“I thought Kentucky was best for me for basketball; and after basketball as well,” Walker said.

And dad says: “I’m grateful he’s getting to play for a Hall of Fame coach like John Calipari.”

Darrin says he hasn’t talked to Coach Calipari about Walker but has attended several games this season.

By the way, Darrin Horn isn’t too shabby as a college hoops coach, either.

At South Carolina he led the Gamecocks to a Southeastern Eastern Division Co-Championship and an appearance in the NIT.

And if Walker didn’t already know, the 2009-10 South Carolina team upset No. 1 Kentucky, which was the Gamecocks’ first win over a top-ranked opponent in the team’s history.

In five seasons as coach at his alma mater – Western Kentucky – the senior Horn won 111 of 159 ballgames (.698) with two NIT appearances and an NCAA trip.

Darrin Horn was named the sixth head coach in NKU history, April 23, 2019.

He led the Norse to their fourth-straight 20-win season, a second-place finish in the Horizon League regular season and its third Horizon League Tournament Championship in a four-year span – in his first season on the bench.

Darrin Horn must have a nose for talent – but couldn’t close the deal to lure his son to play for him.

Did he know Walker was a talent?

“When he grew to 6-3, well, then I knew,” the coach said, “size helps.”

He added: “And when he started beating me one-on-one, then I really knew.”

And that’s when he said he stopped playing him.