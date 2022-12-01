NKU Athletics Department to host Teddy Bear Toss, Toy Donation Drive to benefit Eastern Kentucky















The Northern Kentucky University Athletic Department will host a special Teddy Bear Toss and Toy Donation Drive during the NKU men’s basketball Horizon League showdown against Robert Morris this Saturday, Dec. 3 inside Truist Arena. Tip-off for the contest is set for 6 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Toss and Toy Drive will be in conjunction with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s and First Lady Britainy Beshear’s statewide, new toy drive for children impacted by the historic floods in Eastern Kentucky this summer.

Fans who bring a new Teddy Bear with them for the toss, or a new toy for the donation drive, will receive a free ticket at the door for any regular-season NKU men’s or women’s basketball game during the 2022-23 campaign. It is the second time this season that NKU Athletics has given back to their Kentucky community as the men’s basketball program also hosted a Flood Relief Drive in their exhibition contest against Transylvania down in Lexington.

“We are always looking for ways to give back to our Kentucky family and with the holidays right around the corner, this partnership between the Northern Kentucky community and the governor’s office was a perfect way to make the season a little brighter for the children of families still affected by the lifechanging storms throughout Eastern Kentucky,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Christina Roybal said. “We look forward to Norse Nation joining us for a great game and a great cause on Saturday evening.”

“I want to thank the NKU community for helping make Christmas magical for kids who lost so much after the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky,” First Lady Beshear said. “Together, we can help Santa bring joy to these families after such a difficult year. NKU is showing the true spirit of Christmas and of Team Kentucky.”

“As a fellow Kentuckian, I am so proud that our program, the NKU Athletic Department and the Governor’s office partnered up for this great cause,” men’s basketball head coach Darrin Horn added. “With the Eastern Kentucky region still battered by the effects of the flood, we hope to bring some holiday spirit to those Kentucky families who still need our help as they look to return to normalcy.”

NKU fans and supporters can purchase their tickets to the conference clash online or by calling the NKU ticket office at 859-572-7848.

Free admission vouchers will be handed out to fans when they enter Truist Arena and the Teddy Bear Toss will take place at halftime of the basketball game. All collections from the toss and toy drive will benefit those in Eastern Kentucky affected by the catastrophic floods.

