Newport’s Pensive Distilling Co. becomes newest member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association















The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Pensive Distilling Co. in Newport as the newest member of the organization.

Founded by Scott Quigley in 2020, Pensive is located at 720 Monmouth Street in downtown Newport and includes a horse-themed restaurant and bar. The distillery was named after Pensive, a famous Calumet Farm racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 1944.

Their brands include Pensive 100 Proof Bourbon, Pensive Vodka and Pensive Apple Pie Moonshine.

“The KDA has a special camaraderie and we are thrilled to be part of it,” Quigley said. “Pensive hopes to provide a must-do experience in Kentucky that compliments our neighbors at New Riff, Second Sight, Boone County and the Neeley Family Distillery. We are grateful to be members.”

“We here at Pensive look forward to the opportunity and the camaraderie that the KDA offers,” said Master Distiller Corbin Arrasmith. “We can’t wait to make Pensive Distilling Company a can’t-miss spot in Northern Kentucky.”

KDA President Eric Gregory said Pensive Distilling Co.’s community involvement and support is emblematic of the Kentucky Bourbon culture.

“By embracing the rich history of Newport and local vendors, Scott and his team have built a neighborhood establishment that brings people together over good food and craft spirits,” Gregory said. “We are excited to welcome them to our growing KDA family.”

Pensive joins KDA as a Craft-level member aging less than 10,000 barrels a year. Learn more at www.pensivedistilling.com.

To learn more about KDA, visit www.kybourbon.com and www.kybourbontrail.com.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association