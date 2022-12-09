Newport high school drama department’s Steel Magnolias production underway















Newport High School’s Drama Department will present Steel Magnolias, a play by Robert Harling that depicts the bond shared by a group of women in small southern town. The play was also made into a poplar 1989 movie.

“This show has been a labor of love,” said Brittany Stacy, who heads Newport High School’s Drama Club. “Last year we applied for the rights to perform Steel Magnolias and we were denied because Playhouse in the Park was performing it in the spring. I couldn’t let it go, so I tried again, and we were finally given permission to perform it.”

“The playwright Robert Harling wrote this play as a tribute to his sister, Susan, who suffered through the same diabetic complications as the character of Shelby,” said Stacy. “He stated in interviews that the women in his community came together in a such a big way the last five years of his sister’s life that he wanted to honor them through his writing. I am proud to put on stage this story that shares the story of these six women from Mr. Harling’s life. “

Steel Magnolias cast members:

• Annelle Dupoy played by freshman Allie Hornback

• Truvy Jones played by senior Ava Herald

• Clairee Belcher played by sophomore Riahana Ragster

• Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie played by sophomore Isabella Bird

• M’lynn Eatenton played by junior Lilliana Stines

• Ouiser Bourdeaux played by sophomore Abbagail Rubright

“I am really proud of this small cast of six girls,” Stacy said. “They have worked very hard on this difficult show. Professionals perform this show often, and these high school girls have taken their roles on just as flawlessly as adults. From learning the lines to mastering a Louisiana accent to the difficult emotional content, the cast has risen above and shined through.”

Stacy, who performed in Steel Magnolias as Annelle when she was 25, said the performance brings back fond memories.

“The classic movie has always held a place in my heart,” she said.

Remaining performances dates are Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Newport High School Auditorium. Admission is free but donations are accepted. To reserve tickets, call 859-292-2800 or email nhsdrama@newport.kyschools.us.

