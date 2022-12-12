New report shows Kentucky drivers going in reverse as dangerous behavior increases traffic fatalities















A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds unsafe driving behaviors, including speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired on cannabis or alcohol, rose from 2020 to 2021 nationally.

The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that they felt they were over the legal limit–an increase of nearly 24%. According to new survey data in the AAA Foundation’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, this is a reversal in the steady declines in these dangerous driving behaviors in the three years from 2018 through 2020.

“The purpose of the Traffic Safety Culture survey is to better understand drivers’ perceptions and attitudes towards risky behaviors, so we can work together to find the best possible way to address those issues and reduce crashes,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “With nearly 43,000 fatal crashes nationwide every year, we’ve got to do everything we can to save more lives.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, traffic fatalities have risen nationwide, a trend mirrored in Kentucky. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimated that 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020. According to NHTSA, dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, alcohol impairment, and non-use of seatbelts account for a considerable proportion of the increased fatalities. Accordingly, AAA urges drivers to keep everyone safe on the roads and warns motorists against falling back into dangerous driving habits.

Kentucky has seen more fatalities, but trend may reverse for 2022

Crash data from Kentucky State Police show that in 2020, there were 119,858 total crashes resulting in 781 fatalities. Echoing national trends, the number of crashes and fatalities trended upward last year in 2021, with 131,515 total crashes and 818 fatalities.

The 2021 crash numbers for Kentucky are lower than those experienced in years just prior to the pandemic, possibly owing in part to fewer commuters and travelers on the road in 2020 and 2021. However, the severity of the crashes appear to be greater, with a higher number of fatalities, which could signal increases in certain risky driving behaviors. In 2018, there were 158,444 total crashes with 732 fatalities, while in 2019, there were 157,057 total crashes with 766 fatalities. Despite lower crash numbers in 2020 and 2021, the number of fatalities has been trending higher since 2018.

But there is some potential good news on the horizon for the Commonwealth. The number of crashes and fatalities are both on track to trend downward in 2022. Between January 1 and December 7 of 2021, there were 122,592 total crashes with 775 fatalities. This year, there have been 118,032 total crashes with 688 fatalities during the same time period. If this trend continues, fewer people will lose their lives on Kentucky roadways in 2022 than what occurred in 2021. The number of vehicle crashes attributed to risky driving behaviors like alcohol and drug impairment, speeding or running stoplights, also seem to be trending lower in 2022.

“It’s easy to get lost in the statistics and forget that these aren’t just numbers. They’re human lives and families impacted. Even one life lost due to a vehicle crash is too many,” Weaver Hawkins reminds. “While it’s great to see the number of crashes and loss of life trending downward this year, there is still a lot of work to do in helping prevent deaths on Kentucky roadways, beginning with motorists being mindful of risky driving behaviors.”

The following chart breaks down the number of crashes on Kentucky roadways reported to be due to various risky driving behaviors during the January 1 to December 7 time period for 2021 and 2022.

Alarming increase in risky driving behaviors

“The increase in the number of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is troubling,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “While drivers consistently acknowledge that certain risky behaviors behind the wheel, such as speeding and driving impaired, are not safe, many still engage in these activities anyway.”

The chart shows the proportion of people who reported having engaged in the following unsafe driving behaviors at least once in the past 30 days before the AAA survey:

As in previous years, drivers reported engaging too often in risky behaviors that they know are dangerous and would meet with disapproval from friends or family. For example:

• Texting While Driving • 92% think it’s very or extremely dangerous

• 96% think someone important to them would disapprove

• 26% admit to doing it in the last 30 days • Aggressive Driving • 88% think it’s very or extremely dangerous

• 96% think someone important to them would disapprove

• 23% admit to doing it in the last 30 days • Impaired Driving • 94% believe driving after drinking — to the point one considers they might be over the legal limit — to be very or extremely dangerous

• 7% admit to engaging in this behavior in the past 30 days

• 65% of drivers feel driving, within an hour, of using marijuana is very or extremely dangerous

• 93% believe people important to them would disapprove of the behavior

Nearly three in four drivers supported making it illegal to drive with any drug (not legally prescribed) in one’s system, suggesting that what drivers say and what they actually do are not always the same. “The privilege of driving comes with great responsibility, which some motorists are not taking seriously,” says Weaver Hawkins.

The Traffic Safety Culture Index illustrates a clear disconnect when it comes to impaired driving and the perception that marijuana use and driving is less dangerous than drinking alcohol and getting behind the wheel. “We must be aware of the serious consequences of all dangerous driving behaviors and change course,” Weaver Hawkins adds.

Holiday road travelers urged to be cautious

Weaver Hawkins cautions that with many travelers expected to hit the road for the busy end-of-the-year holiday season, there will be more vehicles on the road, and potentially more distracted and impaired drivers, than experienced at other times of the year. With that in mind, she cautions motorists to practice their best driving habits.

Tips for safe travel:

• Out of sight, out of mind. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like Apple’s Do Not Disturb. • Slow down. Drivers tend to overestimate the time saved by speeding. Speed kills and isn’t worth the cost. • Stay alert. Stop driving if you become sleepy because you can fall asleep anytime. Fatigue impacts reaction time, judgment, and vision. • Drive sober. If you consume marijuana or alcohol, then don’t drive. If you are taking potentially impairing prescription medications, discuss with your doctor or pharmacist how best to stay safe AND healthy behind the wheel. • Buckle your seat belt for every ride. It does not matter where in the vehicle you are seated. A properly worn seatbelt is the most effective way to survive a traffic crash.

AAA Blue Grass