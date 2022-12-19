National Alliance of Mental Illness NKY lauches campaign to recruit group facilitators, volunteers















The National Alliance of Mental Illness Northern Kentucky has announced the launch of the Together We Care, Together We Share campaign, in partnership with Kohl’s Cares, beginning in January 2023 in an effort to recruit new support group facilitators.

Free, evidence-based, peer-led support groups have been available across the U.S. through NAMI for years but the demand in Northern Kentucky has dramatically increased, outpacing the ability to serve everyone in need.

NAMI support groups foster community and give people a safe place to share stories and learn about local resources. To live with a mental illness or to be caring for someone who does is something difficult to understand for those not exposed to it. NAMI support groups offer a unique opportunity to talk with those affected by mental illness and improving conditions for those affected.

NAMI NKY is seeking volunteers to co-facilitate the following group and educational programs:

• Ending the Silence is a free mental health awareness program that supports youth and can be offered in the community or in schools. In presentations, a lead presenter shares an informative presentation and a young adult with a mental health condition shares their journey of recovery. Our evidenced-based training is provided for all facilitators. • Family Support Group is a confidential support group for loved ones of a person with mental illness. The goal is to provide opportunities to share lived experiences and learn from the collective knowledge of other participants. No one should have to go through this alone. • Connection is a support group for adults living with mental health conditions. Our participants gain support from people like themselves who “get it,” who have walked in their shoes with no judgement. It is a safe place to offer and receive understanding, respect, encouragement and hope. • Family to Family is an education program over an eight-week period. This class is specifically for family members and friends who live with mental illness. This program helps care givers by providing information about the latest treatment options including medications and deepens our understanding of different mental health conditions and what to expect. • Homefront is a six-week education program for loved ones of military service members and Veterans experiencing mental health challenges. The goal is to guide participants through how to better understand and support a loved one while maintaining their own well-being. Participants gain practical, up-to-date information about mental health conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and substance abuse. • NAMI Campus brings awareness and support to college campuses. Students can lead Campus Clubs while working with NAMI Northern Kentucky. The goal is to raise awareness, educate, advocate and support peers through various programming. • Board of Directors are volunteers who serve to help lead the strategic direction of NAMI NKY. Directors assist with fundraising, advocacy, support and/or education program development and other resource acquisition initiatives. • NAMI Walks is the signature fundraising event to support all of NAMI NKY’s free education and support programming. The NAMI Walk is held in October and requires a group of volunteers who will assist with revenue earned through sponsorships, in-kind donations of goods or services and walker registrations. • Advocacy is a leading area of focus for NAMI. Advocates are needed to cultivate relationships with local legislators and represent NAMI NKY in Frankfort for Advocacy Day in the spring. Annually NAMI sets forth its priorities and advocates to change legislation to improve disparities in our mental health system. • Website and social media development is crucial to our ability to raise awareness, upload current newsletters and fundraising pages.

If you have lived experience and would like to assist as a facilitator as part of the Together We Care, Together We Share campaign or any of NAMI NKY’s programs, call or 859-446-1550 or email michelle@naminky.org for more information.

National Alliance of Mental Illness Northern Kentucky