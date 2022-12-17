M&P Logistics celebrates grand opening of new 26,000-square-foot headquarters in Florence















Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in the Commonwealth, on Friday celebrated the ribbon-cutting on its new Florence headquarters. The company invested nearly $4 million and is creating 210 new full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents.

“It has undoubtedly been an incredible year for all of us here at M&P, and we’re delighted to officially open our doors and move into the new year with true momentum,” said Kimberly Hall, founder/CEO of M&P Logistics. “Once again, we would like to thank Gov. Beshear, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, City of Florence Mayor Diane Whalen, and Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore, for their continued support. Just like M&P, my family and I were born and raised in Northern Kentucky. I couldn’t be prouder.”

In August, company leaders outlined an aggressive growth plan that included acquisition of a 26,000-square-foot building at 7900 Tanners Gate Lane in Florence. Among the jobs created at the new location are sales, operations and administrative roles, as well as high-end and middle management positions. The company employed approximately 30 people at offices in Boone County prior to the project.

Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore congratulated M&P’s leaders on their growth and success.

“M&P is an inspiring, locally founded, family-run company that has a strong history of success in Northern Kentucky,” said Judge Moore. “Congratulations to Kim and Steve Hall on the grand opening of their new 26,000-square-foot headquarters.”

Established in 2011, M&P Logistics is Women’s Business Enterprise National Council woman-owned certified transportation brokerage company that has grown exponentially since its founding.

In addition to operating dry-van and refrigerated transportation, M&P provides specialized options such as white glove deliveries, rail and port drayage, as well as sprinter and box truck expediting. Along with its growing Kentucky footprint, M&P maintains offices in Florida and recently opened an office in California. Earlier this year, M&P was recognized as one of America’s fastest growing privately owned companies with inclusion on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list.

“We are thankful that M&P made the commitment to grow and add more than 200 new logistics roles in the city of Florence,” said Florence Mayor Diane Whalen. “It’s fantastic to see this logistics business, which was founded in Florence, driving impressive revenue growth consistently over the last several years.”

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume noted that logistics management and consulting is a high-growth industry in the region.

“Northern Kentucky offers access to more than half the U.S. population within a day’s drive and a significant talent pool with logistics expertise,” said Crume. “M&P is an excellent example of a company creating good-paying career opportunities in the logistics management and consultant sector.

For more information on M&P Logistics, visit MandPLogistics.com.

Governor’s Office