Mike Tussey: When opportunity knocks, open the door; you never know where ‘next thing’ will take you















Many decades ago, there was a hit song entitled “Love is Strange.”

Over my life, I have come to understand that indeed, “ Life is Strange “ too.

Sometimes in life things happen to us and we just didn’t see it coming.

We weren’t prepared and that brings the bitter and sweet of it all.

I know, because I have opened that door so many times.

Indeed, we have to consider every aspect of possibilities.

Then, we make our choice.

For me, it happened right after my college years and I went to work in a local bank. Sure, there was some stress to a very mundane and boring job of a Teller.

But, I was thrilled nevertheless with my new position.

It was 1960 and I was earning all of $1.71 an hour. Oh, I almost forgot, for Christmas, we were given a brand new $5 bill.

It was tough financially back then for a newlywed like me and just beginning our family.

Then one day in 1961, the “Door of Opportunity” came knocking.

A regular customer from a local Radio station came to my Teller window and our short chat began. After small talk, I mentioned it was tough making ends meet with my meager income etc.

He then much to my surprise, offered me a part-time job at the station working weekends.

I told him I didn’t have any broadcasting experience at all. None.

He told me not to worry I had a good voice and they would train me.

So, I answered that knock from the “Door of Opportunity “ and from that moment, my life would change forever.

However, I was facing a dilemma.

The Bank had a policy that prohibited “moonlighting” or extra employment. Simply put, you could not work a second job in any way.

I needed the income, so I agreed even though I knew there may be consequences to my decision.

My first weekend at the station I mentioned my problem to my trainer and he said it was not a problem, we would change my name and the Bank would never know.

Change it we did, to my broadcasting name of “Mike Todd.”

So it all began.

In college, I had a couple of years of speech and even performed in three college plays, none of which prepared me for radio.

But, somewhere down inside, I had a “gift” that I never knew was there.

The microphone magically seemed to open up a personality that I had never used before.

I was stunned at first, and then everything became spontaneous and seemingly natural over the months. I was having fun and making a few bucks to support my family.

The best part, the bank didn’t know that Mike Todd was really me.

The “Door of Opportunity “ indeed was literally paying dividends and I loved it.

Then, one day in 1963, I was broadcasting from a hotel window downtown. The traffic was stopped for a red light and my boss saw me broadcasting behind the window.

I was caught.

Monday morning I was confronted by my boss who told me to see him after the bank closed.

I asked what it was all about, he said, “ I think you know.”

After scolding me, he ordered me to resign my part-time job immediately.

I had to conform in order to keep my full-time job.

Later, I went to the radio station to explain it all to the manager. I remembered that two years earlier when opportunity knocked, I opened the door.

Incredibly, I was offered a full-time position at the station and today, the rest is broadcasting history.

You may ask, what does all this have to do with me?

You never know when the knock will come from that ‘Door of Opportunity.”

When it comes, be kind and nice. Just listen and weigh your choices.

Let your heart lead the way.

And guess what?

You could be very happy that you opened your door of opportunity when it comes knocking.

I know, I opened my door decades ago and it became one of the best choices I ever made.

My advice, answer your door and listen closely. If it’s not for you, you will know.

But, then again, maybe it is. At least investigate.

Remember, “Life is Strange” and you never know what you’re going to get.

But when that door of opportunity knocks…Be sure and open it..

It may be just what you need.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and will now be a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.