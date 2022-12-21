Mike Tussey: Christmas really is the most wonderful time of year, filled with memories of past good times















In America, the anticipation of Christmas actually begins in earnest with another National Holiday, Thanksgiving Day.

A mammoth parade shown on national television with a huge Christmas theme followed up by Santa Claus waving to us all signals that the Christmas Season is now officially underway.

So, at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning with the Turkey roasting away, families all around America are enjoying the incredible smell of the coming feast.

Over on the TV the annual Macy’s parade is underway featuring tons of entertainment that includes the “Rockettes.”

These are all signs that the Christmas Spirit has indeed begun.

At 12 Noon, you can watch the National Dog Show.

But, then again, maybe not.

Thanksgiving Day and Football is like peanut butter and jelly, they just go together.

Turkey Day of course is the green light to begin decorating the outside of our homes with Reindeers, Santa, Snowmen, and even Gnomes!

If you’re like me, you watch the weather to know when there is a nice mild November day coming so you can begin creating your outdoor decorations.

By all means, we must be very careful as we climb around to get it all done.

Trust me, I know.

For many of us, our thoughts through the holidays seem to always go to Christmas Past sooner or later.

It was always a warm feeling when we were growing up with our families. It was almost storybook time.

The excitement of our presents under the tree, Christmas music on the radios or the phonograph, and of course the Christmas Shows on television got our attention albeit they were in gorgeous black and white.

Then on Christmas Eve it begins.

The 1983 movie “The Christmas Story” runs for a 24-hour marathon as we watch Ralphie yearn for his Red Ryder BB rifle.

And of course, there is Big Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye and Vera Ellen who entertain us with the 1954 movie “White Christmas.

Bah Humbug!

That’s the well known Ebenezer Scrooge sarcasm that comes from the Christmas Classic movie “Scrooge.”

Somehow, it always gets our attention and without any doubt, we know that Christmas is very near.

The indelible memories of Christmas Past, will always hold a special place in our lives.

Our local Christmas Parades were always a merry day for sure, and even better if we participated.

It’s a good bet that you never forgot when you went caroling with your classmates through the neighborhoods, even if we couldn’t sing.

Sometimes, we would even get a White Christmas and that naturally called for a snowman, photos and even snowball fight.

You never forget the times when the phone rang and it was family or friends calling with their yuletide greetings. The conversation can go on and on, but so does the love and happiness.

If you get an invitation to a Christmas Party, by all means GO.

One thing for sure, I recommend you take a zillion photos! Trust me, in time they will become family treasures.

As Christmas Eve moved closer and closer, it was time to venture out with the family to find the perfect Christmas tree of our dreams.

It was out there, we just had to find it. It had to be real, not an artificial phony.

Although, today as times have changed, many feel a tree is a tree.

Christmas Trees can be a small table model or even a tall 7 footer decorated to the hilt.

They can be the real deal or the ‘artificial” type, but as long as we were “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree per Brenda Lee, who really cared?

It’s the tree that is the pillar of Christmas and the joy and love they bring to our homes is certainly immeasurable.

Remember as a kid, you went to bed on Christmas Eve and were hoping that Santa would visit with that favorite present you really wanted.

Deep down you remembered being naughty as your thoughts were that Santa might bring you a bundle of switches.

Did you leave Santa some cookies and milk near the tree before bedtime?

I bet you did.

Did you get up during the night because you were so excited that you sneaked down to see if Santa had already came down the chimney?

I bet you did.

There is absolutely no doubt that Christmas mornings for a kid with his or her family is chocked full of the magic moments of joy and love.

Well, with the clock ticking away, we are now just hours away from Christmas 2022!

From all of us at the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

We wish you and yours, the very best Christmas ever.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!

HO HO HO!!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and will now be a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.