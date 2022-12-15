Michael Mayer spending holidays at home before starting next phase of outstanding football career

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Michael Mayer is home for the holidays and plans to spend time with family and friends before starting the next stage of his outstanding football career.
Last week, the Independence resident and Covington Catholic High School graduate announced that he was entering the 2023 NFL Draft and ending his record-setting college career at the University of Notre Dame.
On Tuesday, Maher attended a basketball game at CovCath a few hours after being named first-team All-American at tight end by Sporting News. After the holidays, he said he’ll start training to impress coaches at the NFL Combine on Feb. 28 in Indianapolis.
“You know, the guys in the NFL are different than college football,” Mayer said. “These are the best of the best, so I’ve got to get ready for it. And I’ve got to train my body to be ready for it.”
In his three seasons at Notre Dame, Mayer set team records as a tight end with 180 receptions for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. This year, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior set a team single-season record with nine TD catches at tight end and finished with 67 catches for 809 yards.
In his final regular-season game he caught eight passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns against the University of Southern California. He decided not to play in Notre Dame’s season finale against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.
Mayer was among the leading contenders for the Mackey Award that goes to the top tight end in college football each year. But the honor went to Brock Bowers of Georgia, who had fewer pass receptions, yards and touchdown catches than Mayer this season.
“I worked towards it all year, but the decision is the decision,” Mayer said. “I wake up the next day and I move forward. I still want to play in the NFL, still want to be a Pro Bowler and win a Super Bowl. So you wake up and it’s over, and you keep playing and keep trying to be the best version of yourself.”
Mayer did finish the fall semester in the classroom. He said he’s one semester away from earning a bachelor’s degree in American Studies, but he’s putting that on hold to pursue an NFL career.
“I just signed with an agent and I’m home now,” he said. “I’m going to start training the beginning of January and I’ll be out in California doing that.”
Mayer was named 2019 Mr. Kentucky Football following his senior season at CovCath. He was a two-way starter at tight end and linebacker for the Colonels, who won the Class 5A state championship and finished with 15-0 record.
He also played on CovCath basketball teams that won three 9th Region titles and the 2018 state championship. He was glad to see the Colonels win Tuesday’s home game against Holy Cross to run their current record to 6-0.
“Awesome night to come back,” he said after the game. “I mean, the energy was fantastic tonight. Definitely some chills, you know, coming back and being in the gym where I played too.”