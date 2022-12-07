Michael Mayer ends record-setting college football career at Notre Dame by entering 2023 NFL draft

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Michael Mayer was one of the nation’s top college football prospects during his high school career at Covington Catholic and now he’s expected to be one of the first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
On Wednesday, Mayer, 21, announced that he was ending his record-setting college career at the University of Notre Dame to enter the pro football draft that will take place in April.
In his three seasons at Notre Dame, Mayer set team records as a tight end with 180 receptions for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. This year, he set a team single-season record with nine TD catches at tight end and finished with 67 catches for 809 yards.
Mayer said he will not play in Notre Dame’s season finale against South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.
“It has been an honor to wear the Gold helmet and share the locker room with my brothers the last three years,” Mayer said in a Twitter post. “I want to say thank you to all of my coaches, staff and of course my teammates for making my Notre Dame experience unforgettable. I will always be grateful to the Irish.”
NFL analysts consider Mayer the top tight end in the 2023 draft. According to an article on espn.com, he plans to go to California in January to begin training for the NFL combine that gives teams a change to assess players for the draft.
Boone County graduate Shaun Alexander was the 19th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft as a running back. The Seattle Seahawks picked him after rushing for 3,565 yards in four seasons at the University of Alabama.
Mayer was named 2019 Mr. Kentucky Football following his senior season at CovCath. He was a two-way starter at tight end and linebacker for the Colonels, who won the Class 5A state championship and finished with 15-0 record.
During that season, Mayer was CovCath’s leading pass receiver with 50 catches for 970 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he made a team-high 99 tackles with four interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He also had two rushing touchdowns.