Master Provisions purchases 4+ acres in Boone Cty. to construct 50k sq.ft. warehouse and office building















Master Provisions has outgrown its current home, the Borland Family Distribution Center, that was dedicated in March of 2011.

That 17,500 SF facility was provided courtesy of funding from Mrs. Clifford R. Borland, Sr., in 2010.

Thanks to a generous grant provided by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Master Provisions purchased 4.11 acres at the intersection of Weaver Road and Sam Neace Dr.

Plans call for a new 50,000 square foot warehouse/office building to be constructed at that site. Facility fundraising efforts will begin in January so that the organization can continue to operate debt free.

Founded in 1994, Master Provisions (MP) is a faith-based nonprofit connecting resources to needs. From its home for international operations in Florence, MP distributes nearly 4 million pounds of food to partner agencies annually.

MP serves over 75,000 people monthly, maintains over 250 local partnerships, supports eight international ministries, and engages about 4,000 volunteers annually.