Low temperatures, blowing snow lead to icy roads, hazardous conditions, KYTC District 6 reports















Northern Kentucky District 6 snowfighters have been combatting the impacts of the storm front since 8 p.m. Thursday evening with rotating shifts of crews working to keep roadways passable.

While pavement is visible on sections of Interstate 75/71 and I-275, driving conditions are still hazardous. High winds blowing lingering snow onto the wet surface along with below-zero temperatures will continue to cause slick conditions on roadways across district 6 throughout Friday into Saturday morning. Air temps are currently -1 degrees with the wind chill making it feel like -22 degrees. We will not see above freezing temperatures until early next week.

If you have no “essential need” to be on the roads, please stay safe at home.

Current traffic impacts in district 6:

• I-71 northbound in Gallatin County at mile marker 63 one semi stuck and blocking the road.

• I-71 southbound at mile marker 67 before approaching the KY 562 overpass nine semi-trucks are off the roadway and the National Guard is on the scene removing the trucks.

• I-275 East at mile marker 12.8 just past Carroll Lee Cropper Bridge in Boone County. The right lane and right shoulder are blocked.

Motorists should stay off roads, if possible, for your own protection and give plows room to work. If travel is necessary, be prepared:

• Pack an emergency car kit with enough supplies for everyone in the vehicle

• Make sure your car is winterized

• Navigate with GoKY, TRIMARC or via Waze and check traffic conditions before you travel

• Expect delays – leave early to get to your destination

• Keep a full tank of gas

• Take it slow and leave lots of room between you and the car ahead.

Maintenance crews in KYTC District 6 have responsibility for clearing over 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways in the counties of Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. That equates to 4,670 “lane miles” – all driving lanes from rural state roads to interstate highways.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has a webpage just for snow and ice information. The public can visit http://snowky.ky.gov to learn more about priority routes, access helpful winter weather tips and fact sheets and view informational videos on salt application and snow removal.

In addition, the public can monitor winter operations in real-time on the state’s interactive traffic system – GoKY.ky.gov – to find out what’s happening on state routes in their local counties.

Follow KYTCDistrict6 on its Facebook page and on its Twitter page for the latest updates.

KYTC District 6