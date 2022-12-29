KY Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources wants to help recycle your Christmas trees for fish habitats















The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has a way to help recycle live Christmas trees and help improve fish habitats across the state.

KDFWR has drop-off points across the state to bring old trees and put them to good use. They will take your tree and combine it with others to create fish attractors for lakes all over the state. Trees will be used to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as create new habitat sites. These brush reefs provide nesting and rearing habitat for gamefish, as well as creating homes for invertebrates and smaller fishes that provide food for larger fish.

Just clean your tree of all the artificial decorations, lights, tinsel, ornaments, etc., and drop it off at one of their locations during daylight hours only (between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.).

The Christmas tree drop-off sites are open through Jan. 15.

The locations are in parks for the most part. To find out where your donated tree might end up this year or provide recommendations on new habitat sites, contact your local fisheries biologist. You can find contact information for your area on the KDFWR Fisheries Staff page.

The fish attractors are made in a variety of shapes and sizes and include material from trees, rocks, logs, wooden pallets, and even commercially made plastic structures. These structures are typically dense with tree limbs and shade-producing cover. Weedless presentations and lures are a good option when fishing these areas to reduce snagging.

Lake habitat sites will vary in depth and may include areas on the backs of creeks, large flats, small pockets, and even main lake points.

Many of these sites are located away from the bank in deeper water, so fish finders will help identify these offshore locations.

Before picking a site to fish, consider the time of year, water temperature, and fish behavior to increase your success on the water.

There are 31 Christmas tree drop-off sites located across Kentucky. To find one located nearest you, go to https://fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/Xmas_Tree_Recycling.aspx.