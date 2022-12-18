Kimberly Best leaving The Carnegie for role with CVG; Carnegie hiring new executive director















Executive Director Kimberly Best has announced her departure from The Carnegie as she has accepted a community relations role with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Best will continue in her role at The Carnegie through early January with plans to serve the organization in a limited capacity through the transition to a new executive director.

Best, who originally joined The Carnegie as a development associate in 2009 and was named executive director in 2017, successfully led the organization through the challenges of a pandemic, supported the reimagining of gallery and theatre programming, increased the community awareness of The Carnegie’s education programming, and ensured the continued success of the organization with a multi-million-dollar capital campaign.

“Kim has done a great job serving The Carnegie over the past six years,” commented Jamie Horn, Carnegie Board President. “Kim’s new role aligns with her career aspirations, and I speak on behalf of the entire Executive Team that we will miss her greatly, but we are happy for her next chapter.”

“Words cannot express my love for The Carnegie, its mission, and the passionate people I have been fortunate enough to work with,” Best said. “It has been a privilege to be with The Carnegie for so many years. I know The Carnegie will continue to educate, entertain, and inspire for years to come.”

A new executive director will guide The Carnegie’s strategic vision. The position will direct all fundraising initiatives to secure the financial well-being of the organization and support the work of the gallery, education, and theatre departments.

In addition to the executive director position, The Carnegie is hiring a marketing coordinator to help manage the organization’s external communications and further grow The Carnegie brand in Northern Kentucky and beyond. To learn more about the executive director and marketing coordinator roles, visit https://thecarnegie.com/now-hiring/.