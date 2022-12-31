Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus elects leadership team ahead of 2023 Legislative Session















The Kentucky Senate Democratic Caucus held leadership elections this week, selecting Sen. Gerald Neal as Floor Leader, Sen. David Yates as Minority Whip, and re-electing Sen. Reggie Thomas as Caucus Chair, each for a two-year term.

The pair of vacancies in leadership came as Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey successfully ran for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and Minority Whip Dennis Parrett retired after serving three terms. Parrett’s seat was filled by Senator-elect Matthew Deneen, who ran unopposed in 2022 as a Republican. A special election to fill McGarvey’s state senate seat will be held on February 21, 2023.

Since 1989, Senator Neal has represented a portion of Jefferson County in the state senate, making him the longest-tenured member of the legislative body.

Senator Yates was elected in 2020 to represent the 37th Kentucky Senate District, which also encompasses a significant portion of Jefferson County.

Senator Thomas, who has served as Democratic Caucus Chair since 2021, has served in the General Assembly since 2014, representing a portion of Fayette County.

The new leaders are expected to be sworn in when the 2023 legislative session of the Kentucky General Assembly convenes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

