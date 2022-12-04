Kentucky League of Cities recognizes four Northern Kentucky city officials with Governance Awards















The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) has recognized four Northern Kentucky city officials for their achievements in city governance.

KLC recently presented Edgewood City Administrator Brian Dehner and Elsmere City Administrator Matthew Dowling with Level III Master of City Governance Awards. In addition, Edgewood City Clerk Belinda Nitschke and Edgewood General Services Director Rick Lunneman where recognized with Level I Achievement in City Governance Awards.

KLC administers the City Officials Training Center, a voluntary education program. City officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

“The City Officials Training Center program provides an avenue for our local leaders to become more informed, which helps cities function effectively and enhances the quality of life within our communities,” said KLC Executive Director and CEO James D. Chaney. “We are proud to offer this service to our members and welcome the hundreds of city officials who participate in our various training events every year.”

The Level I Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend a minimum of 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training, whilte the Level III Master of City Governance award requires a minimum of 90 hours of approved training with three hours of ethics training.

“The large number of city officials who participate in our training center each year is a testament to their dedication to the community they serve,” said KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney. “We are proud to recognize these staff members for their time and hard work to make their city a better place for its residents.”

Kentucky League of Cities