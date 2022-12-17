Kentucky League of Cities honors Sen. Wil Schroder with 2022 ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities’ award















The Kentucky League of Cities has named Senator Wil Schroder, R-Wilder, a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award recipient.

KLC presents “Friend of Kentucky Cities” awards to legislators who advocate for issues that impact cities across the state. Senator Schroder sponsored Senate Bill 112 in the 2022 session, a KLC initiative that removed a bureaucratic step in the interlocal agreement process.

“I am honored to receive this award,” said Senator Schroder. “It is important that all forms of government are efficient and work in the best interest of the people they serve. The provisions of Senate Bill 112 will help ensure that municipalities do not have to waste valuable taxpayer resources and time by removing redundant processes when reaching interlocal agreements that benefit their community.”

KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney thanked Senator Schroder for his years of service. “Senator Schroder is retiring from the Senate, and I know we will miss him during the 2023 session,” he stated. “We appreciate everything he has done over the past seven years to serve the communities in his district and cities across the state. He has been a true champion for improving the quality of life for every Kentuckian.”

“He has always been willing to take up important issues, from the splash pad bill he sponsored in 2021 as chairman of the Senate State and Local Government Committee, to this year’s interlocal agreement measure,” said Bryanna L. Carroll, KLC director of public affairs. “Senator Schroder is a true friend of cities and the League, and we wish him and his family the very best.”

